Cloud at Work Announces Sage's Accreditation as Sage X3 Strategic Cloud Hosting Provider

Adds to Cloud at Work's previous accreditation as Sage 100, Sage 300, and Sage CRE Strategic Hosting Provider, validating the strength of the company's SaaS and Sage application expertise in providing customers with a world-class cloud experience

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud at Work (www.thecloudatwork.com) a purpose-built Sage hosting solution, today announced that it has been accredited by Sage as an approved Sage X3 Strategic Hosting Partner. Cloud at Work allows Sage customers who are currently using on-premises solutions, including Sage X3, Sage 100, Sage 300, and Sage CRE, to realize the increased performance, efficiencies and financial benefits of SaaS, with the Sage support and SaaS expertise of the Cloud at Work team.

Cloud at Work offers the most secure, scalable technology and best user experience via the most experienced Sage infrastructure team in North America and works seamlessly with Sage Business Partners to fast-track best-in-class cloud solutions that fit specific needs and improve business processes.

"Today's announcement provides further reinforcement of Sage's trust in Cloud at Work's ability to support Sage partners and customers in providing a world-class cloud experience for their Sage applications," said Tyler Bower, Director of Cloud and Hosting at Cloud at Work. "The Sage-Cloud at Work partnership meets the growing demand for flexible, fast and safe migration to a reliable hosting environment, giving organizations the agility they need to compete in today's rapidly changing business landscape, unleashing the power of their business."

Cloud at Work was previously selected by Sage as an Accredited Cloud Hosting Provider for Sage 100, 300 and CRE applications, based on their Sage application expertise and proven ability to provide Sage customers with a hosted environment that provides optimal flexibility and reliably high-level performance. Cloud at Work's recent SOC 2 certification assures customers of maximum data security and business continuity, further demonstrating the company's commitment to client trust and care in helping unleash the power of their business.

