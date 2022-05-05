Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition of Microgrid Knowledge

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of Microgrid Knowledge, including an online news and information site designed to advance microgrid adoption and the Microgrid Conference series. This acquisition will align with Endeavor's Energy brands such as T&D World, EnergyTech, and Utility Analytics Institute, among others.

Endeavor Business Media (PRNewsfoto/Endeavor Business Media) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to add Microgrid Knowledge to Endeavor Business Media and are excited to expand our reach in the energy market to benefit our readers and advertisers," said Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media. "Led by a talented editorial team, Microgrid Knowledge is a valuable resource for energy businesses, organizations and policymakers who are on the forefront of the fast-growing energy arena."

Microgrid Knowledge is an industry-leading information source, providing important news on microgrids and distributed energy resources with original content about markets, policies, trends and technologies.The site attracted 375,000 unique visitors last year, including large energy customers, energy project developers, utilities, and energy equipment vendors and suppliers. The Microgrid Conference series offers in-person networking and education with the next event, Microgrid 2022: Microgrids as Climate Heroes, scheduled for June 1-2, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA.

"We are pleased to join the Endeavor Business Media family and look forward to leveraging Endeavor's robust energy brands to generate substantial growth opportunities for the Microgrid Knowledge site and event," said Kevin Normandeau, Group Publisher.

"It's been a great pleasure to tell the very worthy story of microgrids for the last eight years. Now we will have the opportunity to amplify the story much more widely, given the reach and size of Endeavor Business Media," said Elisa Wood, Editor-in-Chief.

Endeavor Business Media

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media was formed in 2017 to acquire and operate business media brands, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 550 employees, 6,000 customers and a database of over 9 million business professionals. The company serves business professionals and marketers in key business sectors such as aviation, buildings, construction, dental, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, networking systems, public safety, transportation, and water. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Independence, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Wackenhuth

awackenhuth@endeavorb2b.com

Endeavor Business Media Acquires Microgrid Knowledge (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Endeavor Business Media