Happyly Welcomes Kyle Martin as Chief Product Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happyly, the innovative corporate mental and physical health technology company welcomes Kyle Martin as Chief Product Officer. Caitlin Iseler, Randi Banks and the team are thrilled to welcome Kyle to Happyly.

"After meeting Kyle and feeling his passion for creating products that make families' lives better, I knew we had to work together. He is a talented product builder, designer and leader and he is the missing piece of the puzzle for achieving the impact that we strive to make with companies and their teams and families every day." Happyly founder Caitlin Iseler shared

Kyle's arrival comes at an exciting time of growth and development of Happyly's user services and platform. Happyly supports members' mental and physical health and productivity, promoting micro-wins in everyday life. Aiming to release a best-in-class experience, Kyle plays a dynamic role in making the Happyly platform a resource for employee retention and satisfaction.

On joining the team, Kyle noted, "Joining a company whose purpose is to improve real-life connections is a dream come true for me, and the timing couldn't be more perfect. We live in an era where work is increasingly becoming more remote, where people feel isolated and are working harder and burning out faster. I'm excited to work with this amazing team to build innovative experiences that foster real work-life balance and inspire happier days."

Kyle, a human-centered product leader with expertise in building world-class consumer mobile applications and B2B SaaS platforms, has worked with companies such as Nordstrom, Home Depot, Tommy Hilfiger and Louis Vuitton. Most recently, Kyle served as the Chief Product Officer at Tinybeans, the largest digital parenting platform, where he spearheaded the creation of a new community, the launch of new consumer subscription products and a full platform redesign.

Kyle is a graduate of Temple University, where he received his BA in Art and Digital Media. Currently living outside of Philadelphia, Kyle, his wife and their four children use the Happyly App daily to find parks, playgrounds and museums across the Philadelphia area.

Kyle joins the team to lead Happyly's product, engineering, and user experience teams, and deliver on it's larger mission to help people spend less time planning and more time experiencing life with the ones they love.

Happyly is a physical and mental health technology company that enables individuals to connect with themselves, their families, and their communities. Happyly's proprietary technology provides its customers with curated activities and events personalized to their needs. The platform provides localized outdoor activities, volunteer opportunities, and custom vacation getaways. For more information, visit https://www.happyly.com or contact the team at team@happyly.com .

