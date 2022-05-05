Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

DENVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2022.
Election of Directors
Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
Peter A. Dea
181,052,519
97.67%
4,308,495
2.32%
Meg A. Gentle
185,064,734
99.32%
1,257,914
0.67%
Howard J. Mayson
185,666,639
99.64%
659,123
0.35%
Brendan M. McCracken
185,712,436
99.67%
614,527
0.32%
Lee A. McIntire
183,360,724
98.40%
2,964,280
1.59%
Katherine L. Minyard
185,471,660
99.54%
856,324
0.45%
Steven W. Nance
185,628,545
99.62%
693,631
0.37%
Suzanne P. Nimocks
181,941,295
97.64%
4,386,577
2.35%
George L. Pita
184,924,251
99.25%
1,396,304
0.74%
Thomas G. Ricks
183,234,525
98.34%
3,085,321
1.65%
Brian G. Shaw
185,057,328
99.31%
1,268,537
0.68%
Bruce G. Waterman
183,560,190
98.51%
2,766,228
1.48%
Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
182,065,279
97.78%
4,123,657
2.21%
Increase Share Reserve of Omnibus Incentive Plan
The results for the increase share reserve of the Omnibus Incentive Plan were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
181,330,791
97.35%
4,922,022
2.64%
Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors
The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
202,015,794
97.60%
4,965,334
2.39%
