The world's essential solution for international arbitration has been recognized in the Best Legal Information Solution category

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that Kluwer Arbitration, the world's leading information-based solution for international arbitration, has been honored as a Silver Stevie Winner for the 20th Annual American Business Awards in the Best Legal Solution category.

Wolters Kluwer’s Kluwer Arbitration Wins a Silver Stevie in the 2022 American Business Awards (PRNewswire)

"By providing legal professionals with extensive arbitration materials and AI-enabled analytics, Kluwer Arbitration transforms customers' workflow and enables a faster, more efficient arbitration process," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory. "We are honored that Kluwer Arbitration has received this recognition, and we look forward to continuing to evolve this solution to meet and exceed our customers' needs."

Kluwer Arbitration provides exclusive access to arbitration resources and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals throughout the arbitration process end-to-end, from selecting the right arbitrator for a case to building a winning strategy. With 4,400+ data-driven arbitrator profiles and relationships of 13,700+ arbitration professionals, the solution offers practical guidance, data-driven information, a rich collection of awards, and superior deep domain expertise content that together save time, make information easily accessible, and drive efficiency in the arbitration research process.

Developed from data-driven information, Kluwer Arbitration provides a visualization of each arbitrator profile, including pie charts and tables. Users can also access valuable information associated with the arbitrator, including links to publications and awards, to gain a deeper understanding of the arbitrator's views and approach. Kluwer Arbitration users can also identify connections of arbitrators to uncover potential conflicts of interest. Together, these data-driven tools empower legal professionals to find, compare, or challenge arbitrators while minimizing involved risks and increasing predictability and efficacy of arbitrator appointments for the parties.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories across industries.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.