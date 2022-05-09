Adults Across the World Aren't Getting Enough Sleep; MegaFood® Puts Sleepless Nights to Rest with Launch of Extra Strength Sleep* Gummies

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood®, a B-Corp crafting quality supplements, expands their sleep product collection with new Extra Strength Sleep* Melatonin Gummies .

MegaFood® Extra Strength Sleep* Gummies (PRNewswire)

Delivering 10 mg of melatonin per serving in a delicious orange blossom flavor, MegaFood's Extra Strength Sleep* Melatonin Gummies help you fall asleep faster and support a healthy sleep cycle.* With additional inclusions of chamomile and lemon balm, these gummies are vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Glyphosate Residue Free, and are formulated without high-fructose corn syrup or gelatin.

Melatonin, the key ingredient in MegaFood Extra Strength Sleep* Melatonin Gummies, is a hormone that plays a significant role in sleep as it is naturally produced when the body's internal clock signals that it's time to prepare for bed, as sunlight diminishes. But as people spend more time on their phones and computers modern light sources and harsh blue lights inhibit the body's natural melatonin production and, in turn, can attribute to lack of sleep and a groggy morning.

It's no surprise that sleep issues are on the rise worldwide. A recent study found that nearly 36% of the global population has experienced sleep issues since early 2020.[i] In the United States, 1 in 3 adults are not getting the recommended 7 hours of sleep each night.[ii]

"Sleep plays a critical role in our overall health and wellness, and getting enough sleep at night should never feel unattainable," states Erin Stokes, Naturopathic Doctor, and Medical Director at MegaFood. "Our new Extra Strength Sleep* Gummies are intended for occasional use to help you fall asleep faster and support a healthy sleep cycle.*"

Count on these Extra Strength Sleep* Gummies instead of counting sheep to get your best sleep yet. Now available on megafood.com .

About MegaFood®

MegaFood exists to grow a healthier world and believes in the power of plants to make people & the planet happier & healthier. MegaFood expertly crafts supplements that pair essential vitamins & minerals with real food, and partners with farmers who share a commitment to nutrient-dense food and soil health through regenerative agriculture. Obsessed with quality, MegaFood offers 9 product certifications, like Non-GMO Project Verified and also tests for 125+ pesticides & herbicides. As a B Corporation, the company believes in doing things the right way to sow a strong foundation of health that helps people thrive. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram & @megafoodfans on Facebook.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

