ARMM Appoints Industry Veteran Jacob Herman to the Board of Directors

DALLAS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMM Inc.(OTCQB: ARMM) (the "Company" or "ARMM") a firearms lifestyle platform focused on Self-Reliance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacob Herman to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Herman is the Global Sales Director for Blackwater Worldwide, where he develops and leads sales initiatives that includes developing partnerships with direct sellers and major buy group customers. Prior to joining the Blackwater Worldwide management team, Mr. Herman founded the very successful consulting firm in the outdoor space where he built a deep knowledge of the shooting industry. Mr. Herman has worked with companies such as Polymer 80, Century Arms, Canik, Head Down Firearms, S&B Watches, and Tactical Kinetics to develop sales programs that develop program integrity and that provides customer trust for their clients. Mr. Herman sits on the Federal Affairs Committee and the Hunter Action Fund for Safari Club International. He is an avid l hunter, licensed ham radio operator, certified scuba diver, and is a life member of the NRA, SCI, and WSF.

Mr. Herman graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in Agribusiness.

Mark Lawson, Founder and CEO of ARMM, said, "We are honored and excited to welcome Jacob to our team. His deep knowledge and expertise within the firearms industry, coupled with his unique vision of the current market opportunities brings an invaluable skillset to the Company."

The firearms industry has seen exponential growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), from August 2020 to August 2021, close to 10 million Americans purchased a firearm for the first time, and approximately 40% of those purchases were women. With a majority of firearm related processes still paper based, ARMM feels the industry is ripe for technological disruption.

