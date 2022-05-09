Bizzabo's Podcast Returns for Third Season

Event Experience shares the stories of the world's greatest Event Experience Leaders

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), has launched a new season of its well-known podcast with a new name, Event Experience.



Event Experience brings together the best and brightest Event Experience Leaders for conversations about event marketing, event management, audience engagement, event success measurement and more. Two episodes of Event Experience's new season are available today, as well as all 50 previous episodes of IN-PERSON which feature interviews with leaders from Spotify, Salesforce, Pinterest, and other high-profile companies.

"At their core, events are about community building," said Alon Alroy, co-founder, CMO of Bizzabo. "Our podcast nurtures our own community by spotlighting event professionals and giving them a space to tell their stories in their own words, event professional to event professional."

Upcoming episodes will feature actionable conversations on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, event engagement, and other topics relevant to event professionals and marketers alike. Episodes will also include interviews with returning guests, giving listeners the opportunity to hear fresh takes on event professionals' current approaches to their strategies and programs.

One of our returning guests is Nicola Kastner, who was first interviewed in 2019 when she was the VP, Global Head of Event Strategy at SAP. Since then, Kastner has founded The Event Strategist, a boutique consultancy firm. In this new episode, Kastner discusses her own event experiences, including how she used data to overhaul a 24,000-person event, pivoting during the pandemic, and where the event industry needs to focus in the future.

"Fundamentally the world has changed. What we did before the pandemic should not be brought back in the same way," Kastner said. "As an industry, we must question how, why and what we're hoping to achieve from events and design to address those needs."

Event Experience episodes are available on all major podcast platforms and on www.bizzabo.com/podcasts .

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — all while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 400 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, Kyiv, London and Montreal offices, as well 15+ remote locations around the world.

