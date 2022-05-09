THE D2 SUMMIT CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATES ALL STAR CHEERLEADING GYMS ACROSS THE NATION IN ORLANDO, FL

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that The D2 Summit Championship took place on May 6-8, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World® Resort. The D2 Summit Championship, founded by Varsity All Star in 2015, was designed exclusively for small gym divisions in all star cheerleading – defined as having one gym location and 125 athletes or less registered in a gym's cheer program at the time of competition. The goal has been to help small cheer gyms grow their programs and spotlight their accomplishments.

Varsity Spirit (PRNewswire)

This past weekend, all star cheerleading programs traveled from across the U.S. to compete in a one-of-a-kind competition experience at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the State Farm Field House, Visa Athletic Center and The AdventHealth Arena – the first ever building designed to host cheer and dance events. The D2 Summit Championship hosted nearly 1,000 teams, over 17,000 athletes, and the championship saw over 25,000 spectators over the course of the weekend.

"With the momentum and success of The Summit Championship and The Dance Summit Championship, Varsity All Star created the D2 Summit Championship to provide this world class experience to smaller sized all star cheerleading gyms," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity All Star. "We are thrilled about the traditions that have developed as a result the D2 Summit and having created a world stage where athletes and teams can end their season, together, in a prestigious, celebratory, and competitive way."

Full results, including division champions, are available on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Varsity All Star live streamed the event all weekend on Varsity TV, and videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend. For more information on the D2 Summit Championship, please visit Varsity.com.

