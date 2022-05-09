Dover To Acquire Manufacturer Of Flow-Measurement Devices For Biopharma And Semiconductor Production Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Malema Engineering Corporation ("Malema"), a designer and manufacturer of high-precision, mission-critical flow-measurement and control instruments serving customers in the biopharmaceutical, semiconductor, and industrial sectors. Malema will become part of the PSG business unit within Dover's Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

Malema's products will expand Dover's biopharma single-use production offering, which already includes Quattroflow pumps, CPC connectors, and em-tec flowmeters. Based in Boca Raton, FL, and with facilities in San Jose, CA, Singapore, South Korea, and India, Malema expects to generate approximately $40-45 million in revenue during the full year 2022 and has a robust growth outlook.

Over the past four decades, Malema has cultivated a loyal base of blue-chip customers, OEMs, and end-users with substantial aftermarket and recurring revenue streams. Malema's first-of-its-kind single-use flow sensor using Coriolis technology offers superior flow-measurement performance and accuracy versus alternative technologies, reducing the potential for measurement error and eliminating the need for calibration in time-sensitive and contamination-intolerant environments.

Speaking about the market opportunity for Malema, PSG's President, Karl Buscher, said, "We see a tremendous long-term growth opportunity in the bioprocessing industry driven by a strong and growing pipeline of effective novel biologic drugs, biosimilars, protein therapies, non-COVID mRNA vaccines, as well as budding cell & gene therapies. Additionally, the growing adoption of more efficient single-use production processes supports a robust outlook for our offerings of single-use components to end-customers. We believe that pairing Malema's technology with our existing portfolio of single-use pumps for biopharma processing will greatly enhance the accuracy and value proposition of our solutions to our customers."

"We are methodically building out our biopharma platform through proactive capacity additions, new product development, and opportunistic acquisitions of highly-attractive niche component technologies," said Richard J. Tobin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dover. "Malema represents a strategic and highly-complementary flow-control and sensing technology and further strengthens our sensor portfolio with new proprietary technology. In addition to attractive biopharma applications, we expect strong growth in the semiconductor space on the capacity expansion and re-shoring tailwinds."

The purchase price is comprised of $225 million in cash at closing, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, and up to $50 million in contingent consideration dependent on the achievement of certain financial objectives over a two-year period. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About PSG:

PSG is a global pump solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems, and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo®, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems™, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quantex™, Quattroflow®, and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured in three continents – North America, Europe, and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com . PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the failure to satisfy any of the closing conditions to the acquisition of Malema, including the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; delays in consummating the acquisition of Malema; unexpected liabilities, costs, charges or expenses in connection with the acquisition of Malema; general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate; changes in customer demand and capital spending; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to develop and launch new products, including Malema products, in a cost-effective manner; and our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, including the acquisition of Malema. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that may be contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the SEC, and on our website, www.dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

