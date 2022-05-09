Hemisphere Media Group to be Taken Private by Gato Investments LP, a Portfolio Investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.

Hemisphere Stockholders to Receive $7.00 Per Share in Cash

MIAMI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company"), a leading pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with prominent broadcast, cable television and digital content platforms, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for $7.00 per share in cash by a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP ("Gato"), a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. ("Searchlight"). The offer price per share of common stock represents a premium of approximately 86% over Hemisphere's closing share price on May 6, 2022, the last trading day prior to announcement and a premium of approximately 63% over the 30-day volume weighted average share price for the period ended May 6, 2022. Upon completion of the transaction, Hemisphere will become a private company wholly-owned by Gato.

Concurrently with the entry into the definitive agreement with Gato, Hemisphere entered into a separate agreement to sell Pantaya, the leading Spanish language streaming platform in the U.S., to TelevisaUnivision in exchange for cash plus certain Puerto Rican radio assets including WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM currently owned by TelevisaUnivision. The TelevisaUnivision transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Hemisphere contemplates using the net cash proceeds from the TelevisaUnivision transaction to promptly prepay Hemisphere's outstanding senior secured term loans.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Gato, which we believe is the right path forward for our organization and delivers immediate value and certainty to stockholders," said Alan Sokol, Chief Executive Officer of Hemisphere. "We have worked tirelessly to create an extraordinary portfolio of assets, and this transaction is a direct reflection of the quality of our networks, growing audience, and premium news and entertainment outlets. As a private company, and with the support of Gato, we will have the ability to make long-term investments in content and innovation that will best serve Hemisphere's audiences."

"We have had a longstanding relationship with Hemisphere and this transaction will provide the Company with enhanced financial flexibility to achieve its goals," said Eric Zinterhofer, founding partner of Searchlight. "Hemisphere is a leader in delivering news and entertainment to its growing audiences. We will continue to partner with the management team at Hemisphere to bring our communities the unique and important content they desire."

Commenting on the transaction with TelevisaUnivision, Mr. Sokol added: "Pantaya will flourish under TelevisaUnivision's ownership. Given the highly competitive video content market environment, the streaming service is best positioned as part of an organization that can provide it with the resources and investment it needs to scale and grow. In addition, Hemisphere's acquisition of certain TelevisaUnivision Puerto Rican radio stations including WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM will be an ideal complement to WAPA, Puerto Rico's leading broadcast network. In addition, post transaction closure we will continue to work closely with the TelevisaUnivision Uforia programming team who will leverage its deep music experience to continue to program the KQ105 FM station."

"The acquisition of Pantaya's digital assets, including renowned titles like 'Señorita 89' and 'A La Mala', is an exciting opportunity to build upon our strategic growth plan as we continue to redefine the global streaming landscape," said TelevisaUnivision President and Chief Transformation Officer Pierluigi Gazzolo. "We look forward to welcoming the Pantaya team, the existing subscribers and having access to the content assets which perfectly complement TelevisaUnivision's industry-leading library."

Additional Transaction Details

A special committee (the "Special Committee") of the Board of Directors of Hemisphere (the "Board"), comprised solely of independent and disinterested directors and advised by its own independent legal and financial advisors, unanimously recommended that the Board approve the transaction and determined it was in the best interests of Hemisphere and its disinterested shareholders. Acting upon the recommendation of the Special Committee, the members of the Board unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction.

The merger agreement includes a 30-day "go-shop" period expiring June 7, 2022, during which Hemisphere may actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals. There can be no assurances that the "go-shop" process will result in a superior proposal, and Hemisphere does not intend to communicate developments regarding the process unless and until Hemisphere determines that additional disclosure is required or desirable.

The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by Hemisphere stockholders, receipt of certain regulatory approvals and the consummation of the TelevisaUnivision transaction.

Advisors

Moelis & Company LLC and PJT Partners LP are serving as financial advisors and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Hemisphere's Special Committee. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal advisor to Hemisphere.

Searchlight is being advised on the transaction by Latham & Watkins LLP and Gato is being advised by Covington & Burling LLP.

TelevisaUnivision is being advised by Hogan Lovells US LLP.

Financing is being provided by Wells Fargo, Truist Bank, Truist Securities, Inc., Fifth Third Bank, N.A., Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is a pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television, streaming and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, the leading Spanish-language subscription streaming service in the U.S., a Spanish-language content distribution company and has an ownership interest in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia.

About Searchlight

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with over $10 billion in assets under management and offices in New York, London and Toronto. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where its long-term capital and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com.

About TelevisaUnivision

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish- language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps.

