Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates

- ZYNRELEF® unit demand increased 68% in the first quarter compared to the prior quarter -

- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a 3-year transitional pass-through status for ZYNRELEF beginning April 1, 2022 to support separate reimbursement outside of the surgical bundle payment for the HOPD setting of care -

- Oncology Care Franchise net revenue of $22.4 million in Q1 2022, a 13% increase over the prior quarter -

- Oncology Care Franchise full-year 2022 net revenue expected to be $89 million to $93 million –

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and highlighted recent corporate updates.

Recent Corporate Updates

Acute Care Franchise

NDA Submission for HTX-019 for Prevention of PONV in Adults Under Review: A 505(b)(2) NDA for HTX-019 for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adults was submitted to the FDA in November 2021 . The FDA accepted the NDA for filing and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of September 17, 2022 .

Oncology Care Franchise

2022 Oncology Care Franchise Net Product Sales: For the three months ended March 31, 2022 , oncology care franchise net product sales were $22.4 million , compared to $20.0 million for the same period in 2021. During the first quarter, Heron's oncology care franchise net product sales grew by 13% over the prior quarter with continued moderate growth expected for the remainder of 2022.







CINVANTI ® Net Product Sales: Net product sales of CINVANTI (aprepitant) injectable emulsion for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $20.3 million , compared to $18.5 million for the same period in 2021.







SUSTOL ® Net Product Sales: Net product sales of SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $2.1 million , compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2021.







2022 Oncology Care Franchise Net Product Sales Guidance: Heron currently expects the second quarter of 2022 net product sales for the oncology care franchise in the range of $22 million to $23 million , with full-year 2022 net product sales for the oncology care franchise in the range of $89 million to $93 million .

"Although the start of the first quarter was challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last few months ZYNRELEF has gained momentum following the FDA approval of the expanded indications. We expect continued strong growth in the current quarter with the receipt of pass-through status from CMS for HOPD, as evidenced by an 85% increase in demand units in the first month of the second quarter versus the first month of the first quarter," said Barry Quart, Pharm.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Heron. "In oncology care, our CINV portfolio continues to perform well and we look forward to achieving net product sales of $22 million to $23 million in the second quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 net product sales of $89 million to $93 million."

Financial Results

Net product sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $23.5 million, compared to $20.0 million for the same period in 2021.

Heron's net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $63.9 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $52.6 million, or $0.58 per share, for the same period in 2021. Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $10.9 million, compared to $11.5 million for the same period in 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, Heron had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $111.9 million, compared to $157.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash used for operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $43.9 million, compared to $41.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in our net cash used for operating activities was primarily due to changes in working capital related to the launch of ZYNRELEF, including manufacturing of commercial inventory, and an increase in net loss. We expect net cash used for operating activities of $37 million to $39 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Heron will host a conference call and webcast on May 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-825-9789 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-5180 for international callers. Please provide the operator with the passcode 10166891 to join the conference call. The conference call will also be available via webcast under the Investor Relations section of Heron's website at www.herontx.com. An archive of the teleconference and webcast will also be made available on Heron's website for 60 days following the call.

About ZYNRELEF for Postoperative Pain

ZYNRELEF is the first and only dual-acting local anesthetic that delivers a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam. ZYNRELEF is the first and only extended-release local anesthetic to demonstrate in Phase 3 studies significantly reduced pain and significantly increased proportion of patients requiring no opioids through the first 72 hours following surgery compared to bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control. ZYNRELEF was initially approved by the FDA in May 2021 for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty. In December 2021, the FDA approved an expansion of ZYNRELEF's indication. ZYNRELEF is now indicated in the U.S. in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures. Safety and efficacy have not been established in highly vascular surgeries, such as intrathoracic, large multilevel spinal, and head and neck procedures. In September 2020, the European Commission granted a marketing authorization for ZYNRELEF for the treatment of somatic postoperative pain from small- to medium-sized surgical wounds in adults. As of January 1, 2021, ZYNRELEF is approved in 31 European countries including the countries of the European Union and European Economic Area and the United Kingdom. In March 2022, Health Canada issued a Notice of Compliance for ZYNRELEF for instillation into the surgical wound for postoperative analgesia after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy, and total knee arthroplasty surgical procedures.

Please see full prescribing information, including Boxed Warning, at www.ZYNRELEF.com.

About HTX-019 for PONV

HTX-019 is an IV injectable emulsion formulation designed to directly deliver aprepitant, the active ingredient in EMEND® (aprepitant) capsules, which is the only substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK 1 ) receptor antagonist (RA) to be approved in the U.S. for the prevention of PONV in adults. The FDA-approved dose of oral EMEND is 40 mg for PONV prevention, which is given within 3 hours prior to induction of anesthesia for surgery. In a Phase 1 clinical trial, 32 mg of HTX-019 as a 30-second IV injection was demonstrated to be bioequivalent to oral aprepitant 40 mg. The NDA for HTX-019 for PONV was submitted in November 2021 and the FDA set a PDUFA goal date of September 17, 2022.

About CINVANTI for Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Prevention

CINVANTI, in combination with other antiemetic agents, is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin as a single-dose regimen, delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC) as a single-dose regimen, and nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of MEC as a 3-day regimen. CINVANTI is an IV formulation of aprepitant, an NK 1 RA. CINVANTI is the first IV formulation to directly deliver aprepitant, the active ingredient in EMEND® capsules. Aprepitant (including its prodrug, fosaprepitant) is the only single-agent NK 1 RA to significantly reduce nausea and vomiting in both the acute phase (0–24 hours after chemotherapy) and the delayed phase (24–120 hours after chemotherapy). The FDA-approved dosing administration included in the U.S. prescribing information for CINVANTI include 100 mg or 130 mg administered as a 30-minute IV infusion or a 2-minute IV injection.

Please see full prescribing information at www.CINVANTI.com.

About SUSTOL for CINV Prevention

SUSTOL is indicated in combination with other antiemetics in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide (AC) combination chemotherapy regimens. SUSTOL is an extended-release, injectable 5-hydroxytryptamine type 3 RA that utilizes Heron's Biochronomer® drug delivery technology to maintain therapeutic levels of granisetron for ≥5 days. The SUSTOL global Phase 3 development program was comprised of two, large, guideline-based clinical studies that evaluated SUSTOL's efficacy and safety in more than 2,000 patients with cancer. SUSTOL's efficacy in preventing nausea and vomiting was evaluated in both the acute phase (0–24 hours after chemotherapy) and delayed phase (24–120 hours after chemotherapy).

Please see full prescribing information at www.SUSTOL.com.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the potential additional market opportunity for the ZYNRELEF expanded U.S. label; the timing and results of studies for the further expansion of the U.S. label for ZYNRELEF; the timing of the commercial launch of ZYNRELEF in Europe and Canada; the potential market opportunities for ZYNRELEF in the U.S., Europe and Canada; the timing of the NDA review process for HTX-019 and whether the FDA approves HTX-019; the net product sales guidance for the oncology care franchise; the expected future balances of Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; the expected duration over which Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balances will fund its operations; the extent of the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)





March 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) Revenues:







Net product sales

$ 23,457

$ 20,018 Operating expenses:







Cost of product sales

11,355

9,207 Research and development

42,070

38,116 General and administrative

9,533

9,573 Sales and marketing

23,422

15,236 Total operating expenses

86,380

72,132 Loss from operations

(62,923)

(52,114) Other expense, net

(965)

(500) Net loss

$ (63,888)

$ (52,614) Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.63)

$ (0.58) Shares used in computing basic and diluted net

loss per share

102,123

91,388

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021











(Unaudited)











ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 56,911

$ 90,541







Short-term investments

54,999

67,039







Accounts receivable, net

41,103

35,499







Inventory

56,470

48,382







Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,110

12,962







Total current assets

222,593

254,423







Property and equipment, net

23,858

23,734







Right-of-use lease assets

9,295

9,829







Other assets

17,977

17,720







Total assets

$ 273,723

$ 305,706







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 8,226

$ 3,803







Accrued clinical and manufacturing liabilities

37,277

23,716







Accrued payroll and employee liabilities

12,214

15,263







Other accrued liabilities

32,800

25,859







Current lease liabilities

2,484

2,417







Total current liabilities

93,001

71,058







Non-current lease liabilities

7,391

7,996







Non-current convertible notes payable, net

149,132

149,082







Other non-current liabilities

241

—







Total liabilities

249,765

228,136







Stockholders' equity:















Common stock

1,021

1,020







Additional paid-in capital

1,700,264

1,689,987







Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8)

(6)







Accumulated deficit

(1,677,319)

(1,613,431)







Total stockholders' equity

23,958

77,570







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 273,723

$ 305,706



















