InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient System for Locating Lost Items (CCP-1584)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple system to help you find lost or missing personal items," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the NEVER LOSE. My design would enable you to quickly find items without the hassle and aggravation associated with aimlessly searching."

The invention provides an easy way to locate valued personal property items. In doing so, it helps to prevent lost or misplaced items. As a result, it increases convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, golfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1584, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

