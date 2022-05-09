School Superintendents of Alabama and Curriculum Associates Recognize Students and Educators with $12,000 in Scholarships

A total of eight high school seniors and four educators were selected to receive $1,000 each

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates recently sponsored the 2022 School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) scholarship program to help recognize and support students and educators throughout the state. The 12 scholarship recipients—eight high school seniors who intend to pursue a degree in education from one of Alabama's public colleges or universities as well as four educators who plan to pursue a degree in school administration from one of the state's public colleges or universities—will each receive $1,000.

"One of SSA's top priorities is to promote high-quality public education throughout our state. This has become even more critical as we face a teacher shortage crisis not only in Alabama but across our nation," said SSA Executive Director Ryan Hollingsworth. "It is our hope and belief that these scholarships will aid in the process of rebuilding our workforce by assisting these qualified students and educational leaders in achieving their career goals. These recipients have demonstrated a commitment to quality in our schools and we, alongside Curriculum Associates, are proud to be able to assist them as they pursue their degrees."

Selected by superintendents who were chosen as district finalists for the SSA/Schneider Electric Superintendent of the Year Award, this year's SSA Student Scholarship recipients are:

Trace Crews , graduating from Gordo High School in the Pickens County School District, who plans to attend the University of West Alabama

Amanda Mak , graduating from Florence High School in the Florence City School District, who plans to attend the University of North Alabama

Nicholas McDaniel , graduating from B.B. Comer Memorial High School in the Talladega County School System, who plans to attend Jacksonville State University

Jaden Prewett , graduating from Corner High School in the Jefferson County School District, who plans to attend the University of Montevallo

Jared Reed , graduating from Section High School in the Jackson County School District, who plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College

Jaheim Rudolph , graduating from Central High School in the Lowndes County School District, who plans to attend Alabama State University

Makenzie Thomas , graduating from T.R. Miller High School in the Brewton City School District, who plans to attend Coastal Alabama Community College

Alissa Willett , graduating from Opelika High School in the Opelika City School District, who plans to attend Southern Union State Community College

"An excellent education begins with great teachers, which is why it brings us such excitement to support scholarships for outstanding students who aspire to join the teaching profession," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "It is an honor to help a new generation of educators get their degrees and be able to join in this important work. We look forward to following along as each of these students progresses through college and eventually re-enters the K–12 classroom, this time with the well-earned title of 'teacher.'"

The 2022 SSA Administrator Scholarship recipients, who will be formally presented with a $1,000 check by Curriculum Associates during an upcoming school event, were scored by SSA's Awards and Scholarships Committee, composed of former local school superintendents. The recipients are:

Mindy Blankenship , a teacher at Ariton High School in the Dale County School District, who is pursuing a Master's in Instructional Leadership at the University of West Alabama

Anthonique Booker, a teacher at Irondale Middle School in the Jefferson County School System, who is pursuing an Instructional Leadership Certificate at the University of Montevallo

LaToya Gay , a teacher at Banks Middle School in the Pike County School System, who is pursuing an Instructional Leadership Certificate at the University of West Alabama

Ashley McGrady-Gable , a technology integration specialist/DLP coach at Childersburg Middle School in the Talladega County School System, who is pursuing an Ed.S. degree in Instructional Leadership at the University of Montevallo

"It is our honor to recognize and reward these exemplary educators," said Waldron. "We look forward to watching these educators take their next steps—and continuing to work with them along their journeys—as they grow into leadership roles and continue to make a positive impact on learners."

To learn more about the SSA scholarships sponsored by Curriculum Associates, visit https://www.ssaonline.org/awards-and-scholarships.

About School Superintendents of Alabama

School Superintendents of Alabama is a professional nonprofit organization composed of superintendents and school system leaders from across Alabama who are committed to improving education for Alabama's children. SSA's purpose is to give superintendents quality professional learning opportunities, a leading voice in sound public policy development and advocacy, and meaningful collaboration and networking. To learn more about SSA, visit https://scsa.memberclicks.net/ssa-mission-statement.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

