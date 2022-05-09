SOLESAVY INTRODUCES COLLECT - A MARKETPLACE, BUILT WITH AND FOR THE SNEAKER COMMUNITY

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading online sneaker platform and community, SoleSavy , is launching a member beta for COLLECT - an innovative new marketplace focused on connecting sneaker enthusiasts and creating new ways of interacting and transacting together. COLLECT by SoleSavy allows members to showcase, buy, sell, and trade their personal sneaker collections while building connections with each other, all in one place.

COLLECT aims to shift the sneaker landscape through an app where users can interact and transact peer-to-peer within a trusted community, reversing a trend of seller-first marketplaces, anonymous transactions, and excessive aftermarket pricing. Putting passion over profit, SoleSavy has also removed itself from the transaction equation, empowering users to buy, sell, and trade both new and used sneakers with more flexibility and no extra processing fees.

"COLLECT is the next step in creating the best end-to-end platform for sneaker enthusiasts," said Co-Founder and CEO Dejan Pralica. "The member beta will be paramount to COLLECT's future success, as the feedback we receive will ensure the app is a reflection of the wants and needs of the sneaker community. As always, transparency and community are at the center of this project."

Since March, COLLECT has been in private beta testing mode with a select group of SoleSavy members. SoleSavy worked alongside these members to solicit direct feedback on the app to create a product built for the community. Today, COLLECT is now in open beta on iOS and the Google Play Store for all SoleSavy members. In addition, NBA players Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns and Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks have joined COLLECT's open beta, where members can check out their personal collections.

Another key feature of COLLECT is a unique identity verification process through its 'Know Your Customer' technology to create a safe and fair environment for transactions. Unlike other secondary marketplaces, where anonymity has nearly eliminated the personal connection of trading sneakers, COLLECT uses KYC technology, the same process used by banks and other financial institutions, to prevent attempted scams and allow SoleSavy members to make more authentic connections.

To learn more about COLLECT and SoleSavy, visit solesavy.com/collect

About SoleSavy

SoleSavy is a VC-backed startup that serves sneaker enthusiasts with an end-to-end platform that aims to make acquiring coveted products more fair and enjoyable. Founded on the notion of community and connection above all, SoleSavy is home to one of the most engaged paid sneaker communities in North America. With a unique combination of content, community, and technology, SoleSavy powers an ecosystem for sneaker lovers that is unparalleled in the industry. Through these channels, SoleSavy prepares its members with accurate information, cultural commentary, direct purchase links, and time-sensitive alerts on key releases. The communities allow for consumers to build relationships over sneakers, streetwear, and collectibles and ultimately foster a safe space where members can connect over their interests. For more info, visit solesavy.com/collect

