Suburban Propane Teams Up with the American Red Cross and Jerry Rice to Encourage Americans to Give Blood this Spring

Suburban Propane supports the effort by offering donors a chance to win a travel trailer RV when they give blood now through May 19

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a national distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, has teamed up with longtime partners at the American Red Cross and pro football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice to encourage people across the nation to give blood. This effort is an important part of Suburban Propane's ongoing SuburbanCares corporate initiative, which highlights the company's philanthropic and community outreach efforts.

As a thank-you for helping meet the need for blood donations now through May 19, Suburban Propane is offering those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight people. Plus, those who come to donate will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.*

"We are honored to join our longtime partners at the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Jerry Rice to raise awareness about the need to donate blood this spring," said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "This effort is a wonderful addition to our SuburbanCares corporate initiative, aimed at giving back to our local communities throughout the nation, and we are delighted to sponsor this giveaway in hopes of motivating even more people to donate blood and give the gift of life."

To help encourage blood donations this spring, Jerry Rice shares the importance of donating blood. As a blood donor himself, he urges individuals to roll up a sleeve and take pride in the lifesaving impact they're making.

"Here's your chance to make a difference," said Rice. "You never know who you might be helping. It could be a friend or a family member who needs blood – and that's why it's so important."

Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

"The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood donations to help patients in need," said Kamenna Lee, vice president of Biomedical Marketing for the American Red Cross. "We are deeply grateful for Suburban Propane's partnership to encourage others to roll up a sleeve to give the gift of life."

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low-carbon fuel alternatives, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 42 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements; including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, SuburbanCares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean and versatile attributes of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/ .

