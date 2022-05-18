Chartwells Higher Education Introduces Climate Labeling to Dining Halls with Exclusive Partnership that Empowers Students to Make More Sustainable Food Choices

Chartwells becomes the first and only collegiate foodservice provider to work with HowGood to help students understand the environmental and social impact of their food

CHARLOTTE N.C., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this fall, millions of college students nationwide will know the environmental and social impact of what they eat at dining halls with climate labeling, thanks to an exclusive partnership between Chartwells Higher Education and HowGood , an independent research company with the world's largest database on ingredient and product sustainability. Chartwells, in partnership with HowGood, will introduce this labeling at campuses across the country to empower guests to make more informed dining decisions that better support the planet.

Chartwells is helping its partner campuses achieve their net-zero goals by integrating HowGood's industry-leading impact data into its dining menus nationwide. HowGood has researched the ecological and social impact of over 33,000 ingredients in the food system and will use the data to identify which recipes from Chartwells have the best relative impact compared to conventional food.

"This partnership isn't only about meeting student demand for sustainability; it's about helping our partners meet their carbon reduction goals and finding ways to create a better planet, together," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "We've been bolstering our sustainability efforts over the past year, by increasing our commitment to serving more plant-forward meals and expanding our usage of indoor hydroponic farms. Now, we're helping our guests find foods they can feel good about and make more sustainable choices in their everyday lives."

HowGood has worked with major food brands like Chipotle to evaluate every recipe across eight key impact metrics, all of which are built scientifically from over 550 data sources and certifications. The eight impact metrics include:

Greenhouse gas emissions

Processing

Water usage

Soil health

Land use

Working conditions

Biodiversity

Animal welfare

Chartwells recipes will be rated based on the 8 impact metrics chosen. Labels will be prominently displayed on dining hall menus and digital signage at Chartwells partner campuses nationwide starting this fall semester.

"We're proud to partner with a recognized foodservice leader like Chartwells to bring our sustainability data to millions of college students for the first time," said Alexander Gillett, CEO of HowGood. "We believe when students can clearly see which menu options are associated with low carbon emissions and better environmental and social impact overall, they will be empowered to make more sustainable choices that reduce their carbon footprint and support responsible supply chains."

