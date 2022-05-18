G FUEL and Capcom Partner Up to Celebrate 35 Years of Mega Man™ with Brand-New Flavor, Blue Bomber Slushee!

Pre-order your G FUEL Blue Bomber Slushee Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 35 years of robot-blasting adventures with Capcom's Mega Man™, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced its new flavor, Blue Bomber Slushee, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com! Fans can pick up the flavor in a limited-edition Collector's Box, which includes a 40-serving tub and an exclusive Shaker Cup modeled after the Blue Bomber's signature Mega Buster arm cannon!

G FUEL's Mega Man Blue Bomber Slushee Collector's Box is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com! (PRNewswire)

High above the city rooftops, a lone warrior, Mega Man, stands between humanity and Dr. Wily's evil robot army! In the blink of an eye, he disappears, off to save the world. It looks like he left something behind! Out of breath and energy, you reach the rooftop and see the brand-new G FUEL Blue Bomber Slushee Collector's Box with a 16 oz Mega Buster-styled Shaker Cup!

Blue Bomber Slushee is the fourth flavor that G FUEL developed in partnership with Capcom. The first three co-developed flavors are Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Tea, Monster Hunter Rise-inspired Mega Potion, and Resident Evil Village-themed Maiden's Blood.

G FUEL Blue Bomber Slushee Energy Formula is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. This sweet and delicious Vanilla Blue Raspberry taste will remind you of the summertime treat that will give you the cool you need to help you land on that next disappearing platform!

"We are ecstatic to partner up with Capcom once again to bring a new Mega Man-themed flavor to fans around the globe," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "G FUEL Blue Bomber Slushee is a delicious way to refill your energy tank, all while celebrating one of the most iconic characters in gaming history."

Bring the fight to the Robot Masters and beat Dr. Wily at his own game! Refill your Life Energy and charge up your Buster Shot with the G FUEL Blue Bomber Slushee Collector's Box, now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and bottled Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 330,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, David Dobrik, Summit1G, xQc, Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or www.news.capcomusa.com.

Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

