GARY VAYNERCHUK & VEEFRIENDS UNITE THE WEB3 COMMUNITY IN MINNEAPOLIS AT VEECON, THE FIRST NFT-TICKETED SUPER CONFERENCE

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 19th, VeeCon 2022 will kick off in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium. VeeCon is the first-of-its-kind NFT ticketed event hosted by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends. Attendees will experience an extraordinary lineup of speakers, including icons in business, music, art, Web3, sports and popular culture. A mix of keynote speeches, innovative and educational talks, panels, and interviews will be spread across several stages in the stadium, bringing the Web3 community together.

VeeFriends is Gary Vaynerchuk's NFT project inspired by his desire to build a community around his creative and business endeavors using NFT technology. VeeFriends Series 1 launched in May 2021, with Vaynerchuk creating, designing, and drawing each of the 268 VeeFriends for a collection of 10,255 tokens. The tokens represent qualities and attributes that Vaynerchuk wishes to instill in others. By owning VeeFriends NFTs, collectors immediately become part of the VeeFriends community and gain access to VeeCon 2022, 2023, and 2024.

"VeeFriends and VeeCon are the culmination of my business and creative passions; this makes it special to me to see the first inaugural VeeCon come to fruition here in Minnesota," said Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO & Creator of VeeFriends. "I am so grateful to bring these iconic figures together to meet the VeeFriends community and speak about topics I've been passionate about my whole life."

VeeCon 2022 is a 4-day event that begins with the Massive Minnesota Meetup Welcome Party on Thursday, May 19th at 5:00 pm at The Commons, Minneapolis. In partnership with the State of Minnesota, the event features a pitch competition of Minnesota's best start-ups. In addition, the party offers food stations, vendor displays, and activities to show off Minnesota culture to the attendees - many of whom are first-time visitors. Attendees will experience a SKOL Line, the Viking's own DJ Skee, yard games, a sauna, a selection of food trucks, and performances by Adrian Be and music artist Blu DeTiger.

On Friday, May 20th at 8:00 am, the doors to VeeCon open at U.S. Bank Stadium. At 9:30 am, Vaynerchuk will kick off VeeCon with a keynote on the main stage. A full day of programming spread across several stages follows, including speaker sessions with renowned brain coach Jim Kwik, filmmaker Spike Lee. Attendees will also hear from Brit Morin, Randi Zuckerberg, Michael Lazerow, Kevin Smith, Sean "GFunk" Gearin, Lisa Leslie, Tom Bilyeu, Steve Aoki, Deepak Chopra, Bobby Kim, Mike Novogratz and Michael Rubin. At 5:00 pm, a happy hour hosted by Captain Morgan and bibigo concludes the day's program. Evening entertainment at 7:00 pm features a concert by LULÚ, Millie Go Lightly, and a headlining performance by TLC presented by OneOf.

U.S. Bank Stadium will be filled with experiential activations from VeeFriends and partners, brought to you by Coinbase, Ledger, Candy Digital, Gala Games, Version1 + Rokkr, Whim, Chipotle, Immutable X and NFT Land presented by Pepsi. All VeeCon staff and volunteers will be outfitted in tracksuits and t-shirts provided by GymShark. Several locations throughout the stadium have been set for the community to meet, network, and connect including the 'Boardroom Bleachers' presented by boardroom.tv. Rally presents a Flea Market to indulge the attendees' passion for collecting. To take a break from the action, attendees can go to the Cameo Pass Chill Out Zone and hang out with their fellow VeeFriends and Passtronauts.

On Saturday, May 21st, doors open at 8:00 am, with Coffee and Convos brought to you by Coach. A second full day of programming offers a diverse lineup of speakers on the main stage; Pharrell, Seth Green, Evan Keast, Yam Karkai, Clon, Isaac "Drifter" Wright, actress Mila Kunis with Lisa Sterbakov, Guy Oseary, Liam Payne, Logan Paul, sports icons Ricky Williams, Chuck "The Iceman" Liddell, and Baron Davis, renowned digital artist Beeple. In addition, Saturday's programming highlights sessions with Eva Longoria and Huda Kattan on empowering women in Web3. Closing with a session by Miguel and Roger Chabra moderated by Vaynerchuk. At 5:00 pm, a happy hour hosted by Johnnie Walker kicks off, followed by a 7:00 pm concert with Garzi, Lian Faz, Immasoul, Lil Polo Tee, Fresco Trey and a headlining performance by Miguel.

On Sunday, May 22nd, the final day starts with a festive brunch with the VeeFriends community and music by DJ Mad Mardigan. Programming begins at 11:00 am with Mark Manson on the main stage, followed by sessions with speakers Tyler Hobbs, Erick Calderon, SLOTH, Danny Cole, Isaac "Drifter" Wright, and Jen Stark. The finale features Snoop Dogg, Nick Adler and Champ Medici, followed by a wrap-up to close VeeCon 2022 by Gary Vaynerchuk.

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator & CEO of VeeFriends. Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as "GaryVee," he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business - he acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact markets and consumer behavior. Gary understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront, whether it is emerging artists, esports, NFT investing, or digital communications. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase, and Uber.

VeeFriends is Gary Vaynerchuk's NFT project built on his aspirations of creating a community around his creative and business pursuits using NFT technology. In May 2021, VeeFriends Series 1 was launched in which Gary imagined, designed, and drew each of the 268 VeeFriends himself for the collection of 10,255 tokens. The tokens embody characteristics and traits that Gary hopes to instill in others. VeeFriends Series 1 tokens provide access to VeeCon 2022, 2023, and 2024. VeeFriends Series 2, a collection of 55,555 tokens, launched in April 2022 and is the next step in the evolution of the VeeFriends. Gary's original hand-drawn characters are reimagined and brought to the next level by creating 3-D characters, new backgrounds, and a fine collection of poses.

VeeCon 2022 is the world's first NFT-ticketed conference, a first-of-its-kind, multi-day event exclusively held for an audience of 10,255 VeeFriends Series 1 token holders. A real-life demonstration of NFT smart contract technology in action, VeeCon is a super "un-conference" jam-packed with value for NFT enthusiasts. The conference will focus on business, marketing, ideas, creativity, entrepreneurship, innovation, and competition.

