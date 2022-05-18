Iridium Names Kay Sears to Board of Directors

McLEAN, Va, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) today announced that Kay Sears has been elected to the Iridium Board of Directors, effective May 17, 2022. As a director on the Iridium Board, Sears will play a role in helping shape the strategic direction of Iridium's business.

Sears currently serves as Vice President and General Manager of Autonomous Systems for the Boeing Defense, Space and Security (BDS) unit of The Boeing Company, which she joined in February 2022. At BDS, Sears oversees development of cutting-edge autonomous technologies, intelligence capabilities and networking solutions for government and commercial customers. Prior to this, Sears held senior positions with Lockheed Martin Space, Intelsat General Corporation, PanAmSat Corporation and has been a member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee since 2009.

With her background in the space industry combined with expert knowledge of government and commercial trends, Sears' experience will help guide Iridium's entry into growing and new markets. This includes the growing defense satellite business, for which Iridium is well known and continues to expand its role in providing reliable satellite services to government customers.

"We are fortunate to have such an accomplished executive with a keen understanding of our industry join our Board of Directors," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "Kay has a finger on the pulse of the industry, and we look forward to her helping further the Iridium mission as we continue this era of strong subscriber growth and increasing free cash flow."

Sears received a bachelor's degree in business and economics from the University of Richmond and an MBA in information systems from The George Washington University.

