Jelenew 1+1 model outer padded cycling pants will bring women a "cycling revolution"

WILMINGTON, Del., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to reports, the American women's cycling sports brand Jelenew announced the development of the world's first truly "born for women" cycling pants. And by explaining the evolutionary history of cycling pants, it proved that the last female riders were wearing them wrong, which led to the thinking of "what are correct women's professional cycling pants?" among the cycling industry and female riders.

Are the "women's cycling pants" on the market made for women? Is it suitable for women to wear? Jelenew research found that the health and comfort of cycling pants are closely related to the cycling pads. Manufacturers originally invented the "built-in inseam cycling pad" that began in 1900 to solve the problem of male riders being worn on their genitals during riding. However, almost all women's cycling pants on the market follow this "made for men" built-in inseam cycling pad structure. As a result, female riders have a lot of pain and suffering after wearing these cycling pants. For example, in a 2019 study of 178 female cyclists published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, 58% reported experiencing genital numbness at times, and 69% had chronic hip pain and groin pain." After wearing this kind of built-in pad cycling pants, I can't walk," just as the female rider described, "Walking with it is as uncomfortable as aunt's towel pads in the private parts, stuffy and airtight. It also grinds the roots of the thighs, which is very uncomfortable." At the same time, many female riders are complaining that the shape of the padded cycling pants is not suitable for women. The front end of the pad is long and wide, which makes the front of the crotch bulge when women wear it, which makes women very embarrassed.

The evolution history of women's cycling pants shackled by men's design

The first cycling shorts appeared in 1890 as cycling gear for men - "padded wool shorts." In the 1900s, with the popularity of cycling, the earliest built-in cycling pads were born. At that time, the cycling sport was mainly reserved for men. To solve the problem of "the raised skin of the male rider's genital organs being scratched by the wool shorts," the manufacturer sewed the antelope skin on the crotch of the wool shorts. Driven by female pioneers such as Frances Willard, Susan B. Anthony, Alice Hawkins, etc., female cyclists have gradually become equated with the label of "new women." Beginning in the 1930s, more and more women wore men's cycling pants to enter the home field of cycling.

Later, due to the increasing number of professional cycling competitions, manufacturers used softer deerskin sewn on the crotch of cycling pants to replace the original suede riding pads. These anti-friction-only deerskin riding pants have been used for forty years. It wasn't until 1980 that the padded, non-suede-leather inner-padded cycling pants came out of history.

The "Padded Non-Suede Leather Inner Padded Cycling Pants" is the first cycling pant in history with shock absorption. It is also the prototype of modern cycling pants. It doesn't look much different from the cycling pant pads currently on the market for women's cycling brands.

In 1984, women's cycling became an Olympic sport. This significantly boosted the creation of women's sized, tailored jerseys. In the mid-1990s, "women's specific sized cycling pants" with men's non-leather foam-filled built-in structural saddles entered the market. With the further development of female cyclists' awareness and the gradual expansion of the female cycling consumer market, many cycling apparel companies have tried to develop new women's cycling apparel from a female perspective. In 2018, the first women's cycling pant came out, which optimized and adjusted the built-in men's saddle, reduced the size and thickness, and added some feminine colors and patterns. Although the improvement of these cycling pants has the significance of the times, its product design still does not eliminate the design thinking based on the male body. Still, it follows the original design intention and bottom layer of "protecting male protruding reproductive organs from being rubbed." logic. The exact thickness of the built-in pad and the raised design features of the sensitive parts of the front end show that the history of "men's cycling pants imprisonment" has been written.

The considerable difference in the physiological structure of men and women determines that both parties need "differentiated cycling pants" to meet the different physiological needs of the body. Men belong to the convex genital structure and need all-around protection. Cycling pants focus on solving the problems of shock absorption and skin friction during riding. Women belong to the concave genital structure, and their needs are focused on solving the problem of shock absorption during cycling, eliminating the pain of the two points of the ischium (sitting riding) and the pubic bone (semi-recumbent riding) during vibration. And because of the unique open physiological structure, women have higher hygiene requirements for sensitive parts. The unreasonable structure of the cycling pad makes the cycling pants unable to fit closely with the body, which not only hinders the health of the body but also causes a series of embarrassing problems. "Only reason I don't give them a 5 is because of the chamois. It chafes a bit more at the crease of my leg and lady parts than a couple of my other shorts. I feel like the 'wings' on the side of the pads are a bit wide and bunch a bit." A female cycling enthusiast made such an evaluation of the cycling pant pads of well-known women's brands.

Born for women, the revolutionary 1+1 model outer padded cycling pants.

The American avant-grade cycling brand Jelenew announced that it had developed the world's first real women's cycling pants: 1+1 model outer padded cycling pants, responding to men's and women's differentiated physiological structure and needs.

The 1+1 model of the outer pad structure meets the high requirements for hygiene, quality, and safety of private parts caused by women's built-in and open physiological structure and can well physically isolate women's private parts that are prone to bacterial infection. It also solves the scene limitation of other "seat cushion and pants integrated cycling pants" brands. The 1+1 model outer padded cycling pants allow female riders to take off freely according to the riding time. Female riders can take off the padded cycling shorts during the cycling break. On the one hand, it can help with physical ventilation and quick-drying," embarrassing problem, breaking through the restrictions of sports scenes, and meeting the needs of cycling enthusiasts for diversified wearing scenes.

The external pad adopts the original three-segment V-shaped structure, thickened at the ischium and pubic position, and the V-shaped vertex position is vacated, focusing on protecting the buttocks and pubic junction of stressed women. It provides more precise support than a built-in structure cycling pad, helps maintain average blood circulation, and reduces the risk of numbness in the perineum, crotch, and legs when riding.

The smooth over-design of G1 to G2 surfaces (also as known as the 3D gentle slope and gentle over-design) naturally wraps the buttocks so that the outer pad fits far beyond that of the built-in riding pad, reducing the friction of the perineum and also solving the problem of traditional riding. A series of issues, such as the sultry heat of the private parts of the pants, the bulging of the private parts, the embarrassing lines, and the camel's hooves, are ergonomic and fashionable.

"Finally, I don't have to wear super thick diapers to ride," cycling enthusiasts who participated in the Jelenew R&D evaluation said. With such comfortable and breathable cycling pants, you can go directly to the coffee shop after riding on weekends, and you don't need to find a place to change your clothes. It's so convenient and user-friendly, thank you, Jelenew."

About JELENEW

Jelenew is an American avant-garde cycling brand born for women. It creates the first cycling pants truly made for women in the world. It brings the groundbreaking combination of "Haute Couture and Sportswear" and carefully designs each product with "luxury moulage technique" to provide a more refined sports experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for cyclists to enjoy elegant and stylish suburban cycling.

