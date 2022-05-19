Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County Earns IEHP's Mission INSPIRE AWARD

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) was awarded Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Mission INSPIRE Award at the health plan's second annual Mission Conference on May 6. The award recognized CAPSBC's dedication to eliminating the effects of poverty through advocacy for community members to obtain knowledge and skills for self-reliance and economic stability.

In just one year, CAPSBC has supported over 800,000 individuals, distributed over 16.3 million pounds of food, served 214,415 meals through soup kitchen partners, provided 541 individuals with new rental and eviction prevention assistance, supported 389 individuals with housing placements, assisted 9,826 individuals with utility assistance, and more.

"Our agency is all about helping people and changing lives and we want to acknowledge that IEHP is a valuable partner to the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, and we could not do our work without that partnership," said Patricia Nickols-Butler, CAPSBC President and CEO.

In collaboration with IEHP, CAPSBC also created drive-thrus to distribute food and household items at the health plan's three Community Resource Centers and shared logistics and best practices for food distribution with IEHP teams to support the ongoing Member needs.

"We know the needs in our county are daunting and that in order to make our communities stronger and more resilient, it takes individuals and organizations that understand those needs and IEHP does that every day. They show up for the community and they support the work that's being done to make this community a better place to live," said Nickols-Butler. "Thank you IEHP for this recognition; we are humbled and deeply grateful."

CAPSBC is one of the first recipients of the IEHP Mission INSPIRE Award. The award honors providers, community organizations and partners for their commitment to the health plan's mission to "heal and inspire the human spirit."

"It takes a village to support our Members," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer. "Even amidst a global pandemic, our friends at Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County stopped at nothing to continue serving their communities and organizations like IEHP. Their knowledge, support and partnership are critical to our mission, and we are grateful for it."

