Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the meeting") on May 19, 2022.
During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors
The appointment of ten Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Against
Percent
247,177,526
99.55%
1,117,032
0.45%
2. Election of Directors
The ten director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Withheld
Percent
Barbara Munroe
243,769,294
98.17%
4,553,912
1.83%
Craig Bryksa
245,646,120
98.92%
2,677,086
1.08%
James E. Craddock
236,741,110
95.34%
11,582,096
4.66%
John P. Dielwart
211,879,892
85.32%
36,443,314
14.68%
Ted Goldthorpe
134,363,825
54.11%
113,959,381
45.89%
Mike Jackson
243,781,483
98.17%
4,541,723
1.83%
Jennifer F. Koury
242,740,823
97.75%
5,582,383
2.25%
François Langlois
244,481,850
98.45%
3,841,356
1.55%
Myron M. Stadnyk
245,538,738
98.88%
2,784,468
1.12%
Mindy Wight
244,677,557
98.53%
3,645,649
1.47%
The voting results for Mr. Ted Goldthorpe may be in response to the proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") recommendation that shareholders withhold from voting for Mr. Goldthorpe due to their assessment of overboarding. In contrast, the proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote in favour of Mr. Goldthorpe's election. Crescent Point believes in engaging with its shareholders and responding to their feedback. As such, the Company's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Mr. Goldthorpe will work together to address these concerns. Mr. Goldthorpe is an independent director who brings extensive experience and knowledge to Crescent Point's Board.
3. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Withheld
Percent
247,438,451
94.31%
14,930,668
5.69%
4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Against
Percent
238,481,252
96.05%
9,813,303
3.95%
The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Shant Madian, Vice President, Capital Markets, or
Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations
Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070
Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1
Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG
View original content:
SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.