Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the meeting") on May 19, 2022.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of ten Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 247,177,526 99.55% 1,117,032 0.45%

2. Election of Directors

The ten director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent Barbara Munroe 243,769,294 98.17% 4,553,912 1.83% Craig Bryksa 245,646,120 98.92% 2,677,086 1.08% James E. Craddock 236,741,110 95.34% 11,582,096 4.66% John P. Dielwart 211,879,892 85.32% 36,443,314 14.68% Ted Goldthorpe 134,363,825 54.11% 113,959,381 45.89% Mike Jackson 243,781,483 98.17% 4,541,723 1.83% Jennifer F. Koury 242,740,823 97.75% 5,582,383 2.25% François Langlois 244,481,850 98.45% 3,841,356 1.55% Myron M. Stadnyk 245,538,738 98.88% 2,784,468 1.12% Mindy Wight 244,677,557 98.53% 3,645,649 1.47%

The voting results for Mr. Ted Goldthorpe may be in response to the proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") recommendation that shareholders withhold from voting for Mr. Goldthorpe due to their assessment of overboarding. In contrast, the proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote in favour of Mr. Goldthorpe's election. Crescent Point believes in engaging with its shareholders and responding to their feedback. As such, the Company's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Mr. Goldthorpe will work together to address these concerns. Mr. Goldthorpe is an independent director who brings extensive experience and knowledge to Crescent Point's Board.

3. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 247,438,451 94.31% 14,930,668 5.69%

4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 238,481,252 96.05% 9,813,303 3.95%

The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Shant Madian, Vice President, Capital Markets, or

Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations

Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070

Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG

View original content:

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.