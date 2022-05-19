JA Solar Achieves Seventh Consecutive "Top Performer" Rank in 2022 PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard

BEIJING, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing outstanding product performance, PV Evolution Labs ("PVEL") recognized JA Solar as a "Top Performer" for the seventh time in its recently released 2022 PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard. PVEL is a leading solar module reliability and performance testing laboratory.

PVEL ranks PV module manufacturers based on Product Qualification Program (PQP) testing over an 18-month period. PQP encompasses tests and analysis on thermal cycling (TC600), damp heat (DH2000), mechanical stress sequence (MSS), potential-induced degradation (PID192), light-induced degradation (LID), light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID), and more.

Compared to most standardized tests, PQP is more rigorous in terms of both testing conditions and sequences. Consequently, the results obtained are more detailed and significant for practical module application scenarios. PQP results provide solar project developers, investors and asset owners with independent, consistent reliability and performance data for reliable PV product choice and effective supplier management.

The seventh "Top Performer" designation demonstrates JA Solar's continuous innovation in products and technology. According to data from a one-year (February 2021-February 2022) energy yield test jointly conducted by JA Solar and TUV Nord, the power generation per watt of JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 module is about 1.6% higher than that of the super-large current modules.

By prioritizing R&D for PV products and their various applications, JA Solar shows its commitment to promoting the development and application of high-efficiency PV technology. By providing high-quality products to customers worldwide, JA Solar gained recognition in the industry and has been awarded the "Top Brand PV" seals from EUPD Research in Europe, MENA, Chile, Mexico, Australia, and Vietnam.

