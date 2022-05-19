Prophix Earns Three TrustRadius "Top Rated" Awards

Prophix's Corporate Performance Management, Budgeting and Forecasting, and Financial Close Solutions recognized following analysis of user reviews

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, announced today the company has earned three "Top Rated" awards from TrustRadius. Prophix received these honors following TrustRadius' analysis of user reviews of the Prophix solution, with the help of the "trScore" algorithm, which calculates a B2B product's score based on a weighted average of reviews and ratings. Prophix received the TrustRadius awards in three categories: Corporate Performance Management, Budgeting and Forecasting Software, and Financial Close Software.

Prophix Logo (PRNewsfoto/Prophix) (PRNewswire)

"Our core objective at Prophix is to build and deliver the world's best integrated, cloud-based platform that solves multiple problems encountered by the Office of Finance, in the process earning and retaining the loyalty and business of our customers. The customer reviews that won Prophix these TrustRadius awards are a testimony to the high regard that our growing, global customer base holds for Prophix, as they place their present and future in our hands," said Alok Ajmera, CEO at Prophix. "For this, we are grateful and pledge our continued commitment to advance innovation in our products that allows customers to budget, plan, forecast, and close, while gaining strategic insights with ease."

Prophix has been honored by TrustRadius multiple times in the past, including a TrustRadius TRUE Program Certification in December 2021. That honor recognized Prophix's commitment to ethical review management. Additionally, in November 2021, Prophix was named a TrustRadius Tech Cares Award winner in recognition of exceptional support and care for customers and employees, progressive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"Prophix won three Top Rated awards in the Corporate Performance Management (CPM), Financial Close and Budgeting and Forecasting software categories," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Prophix earned these Top Rated awards based entirely on feedback from their customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius highlight exceptional security, performance, and availability along with quality budgeting and planning features."

Want to see what our customers say about Prophix? Check out Prophix's reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.

About Prophix

To empower mid-market companies to achieve their goals, Prophix provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to the Office of Finance; one that delivers planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting and consolidation solutions. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports the future with AI innovations that adapt to meet the strategic realities of more than 2,600 active customers, globally, who rely on Prophix to deliver to deliver tangible business outcomes and transform the way they work. For more information, visit www.prophix.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prophix