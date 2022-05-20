Kind Home Solutions makes Denver Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work list

After gaining prestigious recognition twice in the last two months — Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies & DBJ's Best Places to Work — Kind Home Solutions solidifies itself as a leader in Denver's painting industry

DENVER, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver based Kind Home Solutions , a full service paint company that delivers world-class customer service, made the Denver Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work list .

Kind Home Solutions Interior & Exterior Painting (PRNewswire)

The annual list is comprised of companies that receive outstanding results in an employee survey conducted by the Denver Business Journal . The Denver Business Journal received over 250 nominations for the prestigious award.

Kind Home Solutions ranked 11th in their respective size category of small-sized businesses— companies with 10-24 employees. Kind Home currently employs 23 employees and is growing faster than ever; they are currently hiring for three different positions and looking to add six more full-time employees over the next year.

"We strive to do the right thing by our clients, our employees and our community. It's a pretty simple philosophy — just be kind to others. Everyone at Kind Home operates through this core belief and it's the reason we have such great relationships with each other and with our clients." - Michael Sutton, Owner/Founder of Kind Home Solutions

Kind Home made the list based on outstanding ratings its employees gave in the Denver Business survey. According to the survey, Kind Home ranked so high because of the tremendous care and support team members receive from the business owner and management. Other reasons include generous benefits packages, work-life balance and opportunities to give back to the community.

"Our employees go above and beyond for each other and the clients we serve. The culture here at Kind Home is a combination of amazing people and their intention to make a difference. I have to thank our team for all of their hard work and dedication, without them this recognition would never be possible." - Michael Sutton, Owner/Founder of Kind Home Solutions

For more information on Kind Home Solutions visit kindhomesolutions.com

About Kind Home Solutions:

Kind Home Solutions delivers a client focused approach to home improvement projects in the Denver metro area. As a leader in the interior and exterior painting industry, they strive to provide every homeowner with outstanding care, communication and the highest quality possible.

