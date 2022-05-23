BILT Engages HHQ Ventures to Support Federal Expansion

3D Instructions to Improve Readiness & Save Taxpayer Dollars

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a maintenance management analyst in the United States Air Force Reserve, Veronica Morales' job was to protect, analyze, and report data supporting the F-16 program at Carswell Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Aircraft maintainers assigned to her unit train on the job to attain proficiency, but Morales noticed a wide variance in skill and productivity based on who mentors them.

A US Air Force airwoman working at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas. (PRNewswire)

How quickly the government embraces innovation is key to protecting the country and engaging in great power competition.

"Everyone does things a little differently and it affects efficiency," says Morales. "Methods become obsolete." Getting planes off the ground quickly and safely is a priority which requires maintainers to certify rapidly. She says the job can be intense and stressful, but this generation of airmen and women show up with a unique advantage: they are proficient in all things digital.

When Morales saw BILT, a 3D instruction app commercially available for products like Weber grills and Amana air conditioning units, she saw the possibilities immediately. She believes the mobile app could be a vital tool to standardize and streamline maintenance procedures for Air Force equipment technicians. She says BILT "has the potential to fill in the quality control and skill gaps" and thus reduce downtime which improves overall readiness.

BILT Incorporated, creators of the BILT app, is poised to grow exponentially over the next year. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company announced today that HHQ Ventures will support their business development as they expand in the federal space. BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi says HHQ will enable conversations across government agencies and identify opportunities.

"How quickly the government embraces innovation is key to protecting the country and engaging in great power competition," says Qureshi. By providing 3D interactive instructions, he says federal agencies can reduce training costs and increase efficiency. As a winner of several Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards, BILT already has contracts with the Air Force and Navy and is in conversations with the Army.

"I used BILT during the lockdown, and it's game-changing technology. There are numerous opportunities and applications across the federal space," says HHQ Co-Founder Rashid Hallaway. He says 3D instructions would help modernize maintenance, repair, and installation procedures across the entire government enterprise, ultimately saving taxpayer dollars.

About BILT:

Download the free BILT app on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for details.

Contact:

Juliette Qureshi

Director, PR & Corp Comms

juliette@BILTcorp.com

703-554-3020

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BILT Incorporated