Brookdale Senior Living Sales Counselor Posthumously Receives Argentum 2022 Hero Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaimie Harel, former sales counselor at Brookdale Springs Mesa, has been posthumously honored with a 2022 Hero Award from Argentum, a national senior living trade association. The Hero Awards recognize the highest levels of excellence, caring and dedication in senior living.

Brookdale CEO Cindy Baier presents Jaimie Harel with Chairman's Club Award during her Brookdale career. (PRNewswire)

During her 25 years in senior living, Jaimie displayed passion for residents and their families every day. She cared deeply for those around her, and always put them first, all while battling multiple bouts of cancer. Those who knew her best say she was always demonstrating her passion, positivity and dedication to helping others.

"When you work in senior living you meet many people with huge hearts, tremendous dedication and passion for seniors," Brookdale Springs Mesa Executive Director Regan Stone said. "Rarely though do you meet someone who radiates all of these things each and every day."

Jaimie showed the care and compassion needed to set herself apart from others. She helped bring dignity, independence, and a high quality of life to her residents, all while facing her own personal battles. Without a doubt, her love for the people she served helped enrich lives and make a difference.

The 2022 Hero Award was presented at the Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 16th. Stone presented the award to Jaimie's husband, Phil Harel, who accepted it on her behalf.

All 2022 award winners are profiled in the June/July issue of Senior Living Executive magazine.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 678 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

Contact: Media Relations, (615) 564-8622, Media.Relations@brookdale.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living