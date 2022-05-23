Commonwealth Hotels and Baraka Capital Management Acquires the Hotel Indigo Atlanta Vinings

COVINGTON, Ky., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today the acquisition of Hotel Indigo Atlanta Vinings by Baraka Capital Management. The Indigo, an IHG hotel, is the first Indigo for Commonwealth Hotels in the state of Georgia. Located at 2857 Paces Ferry just 20 minutes from Downtown Atlanta.

Hotel Indigo Atlanta - Vinings (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to be working with Blessed Hospitality and Baraka Capital Management," said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "It is because of partnerships like these that our managed portfolio continues to expand in diverse regions and markets across the US." Commonwealth Hotels and Baraka Capital Management plan to continue partnering on future hotel acquisitions and management. "We are very excited to acquire Hotel Indigo Vinings" said Rahim Asani, Cofounder and Chairman for Baraka Group of Companies. "The location and history of Vinings make this asset unique. With Baraka's experience in real estate development and Commonwealth's experiences in hotel management, we are looking forward to maximizing the potential of this hotel."

Hotel Indigo Vinings is a unique upscale boutique-style hotel with unexpected touches that reflect the distinct charm and character of the historic-Vinings neighborhood. From the artwork on the walls to the modern furniture and décor, guests are welcomed with a refreshing and inviting experience.

With convenient access to I-285, I-75, and US 41 the hotel is near top attractions, including Truist Ballpark- home of the Atlanta Braves, the Georgia Aquarium, Six Flags, and the Mercedes Benz Stadium- home of the Atlanta Falcons. Business travelers will benefit from the close proximity of the hotel to many nearby companies including Home Depot HQ, Nissan, Sanvik, Lockheed Martin, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, IBM, and the Cobb Galleria Centre.

"Guests at Commonwealth-managed hotels can expect best-in-class service," said Bobby Clark, general manager. "We look forward to providing that quality and level of service to the Atlanta Vinings community."

Guestrooms feature plush bedding, spa-inspired bathrooms, hard surface flooring, and complimentary wireless internet. Flexible event space is available with full-service catering for meetings, weddings, and special events. The hotel also has an onsite restaurant- The Public House restaurant featuring locally sourced culinary inspirations.

For more information and to book your stay, please visit Hotel Indigo Atlanta Vinings.

About Baraka Group of Companies

Baraka Group with its multiple companies is engaged in real estate and other investments, acquisitions, development, ownership, operation, financing sales, and management. Baraka has extensive background and experience in both ground-up and value add real estate projects. In the last decade, Baraka Group has grown from a small startup up to having over $60 million in assets. Additional information, contact us info@thebarakagroup.com

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

