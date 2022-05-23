Will Discuss the Current State and Future of Esports Wagering in North America

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBET, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology, announced that CEO Aaron Speach will deliver a keynote address at SiGMA Americas, being held June 6–9 at Enercare Centre in Toronto. North America's top iGaming suppliers, operators, affiliates, and emerging tech will be on hand for this world-class exhibition of the latest products, trends, and insights.

EBET, Inc. CEO Aaron Speach to Keynote at SiGMA Americas (PRNewswire)

SiGMA Americas will offer a premier platform for EBET to showcase its innovative technologies and expanding lineup of online sportsbook and casino brands. The event will feature three days of networking, workshops, and awards ceremonies.

"EBET, Inc. is thrilled to participate in SiGMA Americas, one of the signature events for the iGaming industry," said CEO Aaron Speach. "On behalf of EBET, I look forward to sharing my insights and perspective on the rapidly growing esports wagering sector."

About EBET, Inc.

EBET develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. EBET operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. The company recently was awarded Esport Product of the Year at the 2021 SiGMA Europe and 2022 SiGMA Asia Awards, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. EBET, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET (CUSIP 278700109). EBET, Inc. was previously Esports Technologies Inc. The name changed on May 5, 2022, to better reflect the company's business and mission.

