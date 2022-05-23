Fox Sports Mexico relaunches its site on Arc XP with great content that complements its television offer

With Arc XP platform, we significantly improved the performance of the website, including an upgrade in reliability and faster page loading speeds.

MEXICO CITY, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the objective of enriching the user experience for all its followers, FOX Sports Mexico relaunches its completely renovated website and responsive to the current needs of digital consumers who are looking for more and better interactive content through a friendly and intuitive interface.

The new FOX Sports Mexico site will offer a wide range of sports news so fans can keep up to date on sporting events, with the most up to date and relevant information, statistics, audiovisual content, expert opinions from industry leaders and broadcasters from Fox Sports in Mexico.

foxsports.com.mx is a site that complements the great content of Fox Sports Mexico's television channels, its hallmark is the diversity of content and unique approach, not only to understand what happens in the world of sports, but also why it happens.

The new website architecture will also result in great benefits for our commercial partners as well, as the new model will allow us to operate more effectively advertising campaigns, with a higher segmentation level, a significant increase in traffic and a truly renewed entertaining user experience.

"With the Arc XP platform, we improved the performance of the website, including a significant upgrade in reliability and faster loading speeds, resulting in better user experience for our users, which will drive them to spend more time browsing the site," commented Cristina Ruiz de Velasco, Business Development Director of Grupo Lauman.

"Partnering strategically with our customers to support their digital transformation ambitions is the core of Arc XP. We are excited to continue this journey with Grupo Lauman as they relaunch FOX Sports Mexico to become the go-to source for sports news in the region," said Miki King, president of Arc XP.

About Fox Sports Mexico

FOX Sports Mexico is the leading multiplatform brand in the Mexican territory, operating pay TV channels FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3 and FOX Sports Premium with a reach of more than 15 million homes in Mexico. Through its portfolio, FOX Sports Mexico offers sports entertainment 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including live and exclusive events, sports news, talk shows, entertainment and other original content. In terms of sports rights, FOX Sports broadcasts Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil, Expansion MX, Bundesliga, CONCACAF Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, NFL, MLB, boxing matches, UFC, Budo Sento, WWE, Formula 1 and NASCAR, which are among its most outstanding programming. FOX Sports Mexico's content is available digitally through the FOX Sports App and at www.foxsports.com.mx.

About Arc XP

Arc XP is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has powered the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving over 1,900 sites in more than 25 countries that serve nearly 2 billion unique visitors monthly.

