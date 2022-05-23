Monster Jam® unveils 12,000-pound monster truck custom designed by St. Jude patient, limited-edition collectible to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feld Entertainment, the worldwide leader in live entertainment experiences, revved up support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to crush childhood cancer during its Monster Jam World Finals® May 21 to 22, in Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium. On display to fuel the excitement was a 10.5-foot-tall, 12,000-pound Monster Jam® truck, adorned with artwork by St. Jude patient Calvin, 13.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (May 23, 2022) - Feld Entertainment® surprised St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® patient Calvin, 13, with 12,000-pound Monster Jam monster truck adorned with artwork he created when Monster Jam drivers visited St. Jude. The unveiling took place during the Monster Jam World Finals® May 21 to 22, in Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium. Photo credit: Feld Entertainment (PRNewswire)

Feld Entertainment surprised Calvin by unveiling his artwork on the life-sized truck named Emoji Strong. He drew the emojis featured on the truck when Monster Jam drivers visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2019. Calvin was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue cancer. His doctor referred him to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where his treatment included chemotherapy and proton therapy. "Calvin is quick-witted, happy-go-lucky and strong-willed," said his mom, Tiffany. "He fights through the pain, and he's a really happy kid."

"The impact that unique and creative partnerships like this have on the future of research and treatment for kids with cancer and other catastrophic diseases is amazing, and we are so grateful for them," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Monster Jam has raised more than $100,000 for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2020 -- and what better place to celebrate this incredible support, and Calvin's creativity, than at the Monster Jam World Finals."

A limited-edition 1:64 scale diecast truck with the same Emoji Strong design is available for purchase at monsterjamsuperstore.com. Monster Jam will donate $10 from each purchase of this one-of-a-kind collector's item to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

"As a family-owned business and a company that creates memories and moments that light up arenas, stadiums, stages, homes and hearts around the world, supporting St. Jude is a powerful way to honor our company's mission to uplift the human spirit," said Kenneth Feld, Chair and CEO of Feld Entertainment. "We continue to see the enthusiasm for St. Jude from our Monster Jam fans and are excited to explore innovative fundraising activations, like the Emoji Strong truck."

Because of partnerships like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live. The support of generous donors and partners also enables St. Jude to press ahead with its historic six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan . Part of this plan will triple its global investment so St. Jude can impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year.

Photos and video from the event are available here.

For more information, visit stjude.org or monsterjam.com/stjude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (May 23, 2022) - Feld Entertainment® surprised St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® patient Calvin, 13, with 12,000-pound Monster Jam monster truck adorned with artwork he created when Monster Jam drivers visited St. Jude. The unveiling took place during the Monster Jam World Finals® May 21 to 22, in Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium. Photo credit: Feld Entertainment (PRNewswire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (May 23, 2022) - Feld Entertainment® surprised St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® patient Calvin, 13, with 12,000-pound Monster Jam monster truck adorned with artwork he created when Monster Jam drivers visited St. Jude. The unveiling took place during the Monster Jam World Finals® May 21 to 22, in Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium. Photo credit: Feld Entertainment (PRNewswire)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital