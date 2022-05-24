AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2022.
AB Global High Income Fund
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.64%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
1.11%
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.64%
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.63%
5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.63%
6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.53%
7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.52%
8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.51%
9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. Zero Coupon, 04/15/35
0.50%
10) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29
0.48%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
6.67%
Energy
6.43%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
5.98%
Basic
3.44%
Services
3.17%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.89%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.73%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.73%
Capital Goods
2.68%
Technology
2.66%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.55%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.33%
Transportation - Services
0.77%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.74%
Transportation - Airlines
0.33%
Other Industrial
0.08%
SUBTOTAL
46.18%
Credit Default Swaps
20.83%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.07%
Finance
1.78%
REITs
1.27%
Insurance
0.67%
Other Finance
0.49%
Brokerage
0.44%
SUBTOTAL
6.72%
Utility
Electric
1.06%
Other Utility
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
1.25%
SUBTOTAL
74.98%
Interest Rate Futures
15.04%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.93%
Insurance
1.49%
Finance
0.64%
REITs
0.36%
Brokerage
0.12%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.56%
Industrial
Energy
0.72%
Basic
0.69%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.67%
Transportation - Airlines
0.46%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.44%
Communications - Media
0.32%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.28%
Capital Goods
0.26%
Other Industrial
0.18%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.15%
Technology
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11%
Services
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
4.45%
Utility
Electric
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
10.08%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
4.82%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.46%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.40%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.37%
SUBTOTAL
6.05%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.54%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.13%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.69%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.33%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.69%
Energy
0.61%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.56%
Capital Goods
0.46%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.30%
Technology
0.20%
Communications - Media
0.10%
Services
0.07%
Transportation - Services
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
4.39%
Utility
Electric
0.60%
SUBTOTAL
0.60%
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.30%
Banking
0.06%
Insurance
0.04%
Finance
0.02%
Other Finance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.43%
SUBTOTAL
5.42%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Technology
0.90%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.83%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.77%
Capital Goods
0.54%
Energy
0.45%
Other Industrial
0.31%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.27%
Communications - Media
0.24%
Services
0.17%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.14%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.74%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.27%
Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.29%
Utility
Electric
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
5.22%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
4.97%
Credit Default Swaps
0.25%
SUBTOTAL
5.22%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.62%
SUBTOTAL
4.62%
Global Governments
3.43%
Common Stocks
1.77%
Total Return Swaps
1.45%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.96%
SUBTOTAL
0.96%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.46%
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
0.44%
SUBTOTAL
0.44%
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.41%
SUBTOTAL
0.41%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.22%
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08%
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.08%
SUBTOTAL
0.16%
Warrants
0.06%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.17%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
2.25%
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.04%
U.S. Treasury Bills
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
3.39%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-15.64%
Swap Offsets
-29.26%
SUBTOTAL
-44.90%
TOTAL
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
72.64%
United Kingdom
3.40%
Canada
1.93%
France
1.70%
Luxembourg
1.59%
Brazil
1.53%
Mexico
1.20%
Germany
1.05%
Spain
1.02%
Nigeria
0.77%
Italy
0.73%
Switzerland
0.65%
Bahrain
0.64%
India
0.64%
Dominican Republic
0.62%
Australia
0.58%
Colombia
0.54%
China
0.52%
Israel
0.47%
Argentina
0.45%
Cote D'Ivoire
0.43%
Finland
0.43%
Netherlands
0.42%
Sweden
0.41%
Macau
0.37%
Oman
0.37%
Ghana
0.35%
Peru
0.33%
Angola
0.32%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.32%
Senegal
0.29%
Ukraine
0.28%
Egypt
0.27%
Zambia
0.27%
Indonesia
0.26%
Gabon
0.24%
Jamaica
0.24%
Ireland
0.21%
South Africa
0.21%
Hong Kong
0.19%
Ecuador
0.18%
Denmark
0.14%
El Salvador
0.14%
Japan
0.12%
Turkey
0.12%
Guatemala
0.08%
Venezuela
0.07%
Chile
0.05%
Bermuda
0.04%
Kuwait
0.04%
Panama
0.04%
Morocco
0.03%
Belgium
0.02%
Cayman Islands
0.02%
Czech Republic
0.02%
Norway
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.05%
Canadian Dollar
0.11%
Argentine Peso
0.01%
Swiss Franc
0.01%
Japanese Yen
0.01%
South Korean Won
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
0.01%
Singapore Dollar
0.01%
Brazilian Real
-0.01%
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
-0.01%
Pound Sterling
-0.01%
New Zealand Dollar
-0.01%
Euro
-0.06%
Colombian Peso
-0.12%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
6.28%
AA
0.12%
A
1.28%
BBB
12.63%
BB
38.24%
B
25.21%
CCC
8.45%
CC
0.16%
C
0.12%
D
0.11%
Not Rated
4.58%
Short Term Investments
1.14%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.17%
N/A
1.85%
Total
100.00%
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
4.07%
1 To 5 Years
40.18%
5 To 10 Years
44.35%
10 To 20 Years
4.97%
20 To 30 Years
2.77%
More than 30 Years
1.82%
Other
1.84%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.06%
Average Bond Price:
93.44
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
29.27%
Preferred Stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
29.27%
Average Maturity:
6.59 Years
Effective Duration:
4.75 Years
Total Net Assets:
$990.72 Million
Net Asset Value:
$11.49
Total Number of Holdings:
1,620
Portfolio Turnover:
51.00%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
