BAZOOKA CANDY BRANDS ANNOUNCES NEW GUMMY INNOVATION LAUNCHING AT 2022 SWEETS & SNACKS EXPO

Expo-goers will be the first to experience the New Push Pop® Gummy Pop-its complete with four flavors and interactive packaging

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bazooka Candy Brands, a leader in edible entertainment, continues to disrupt the confectionery category with the launch of Push Pop Gummy Pop-its. The latest gummy innovation is being unveiled at this year's Sweet & Snacks Expo in Chicago.

Push Pop Gummy Pop-its, launching under the powerhouse Push Pop brand, features mouth-watering gummies that consumers will love, coupled with an interactive, refillable container that makes the experience a treat from start-to-finish. Simply flip open the container lid, pull it up, and push it back down to reveal a soft and airy gummy! The new Push Pop Gummy Pop-its comes in an assortment of consumer-favorite flavors, including Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Berry Blast & Watermelon.

Push Pop Gummy Pop-its (CNW Group/Bazooka Candy Brands) (PRNewswire)

"Push Pop Gummy Pop-its is a true example of our company mission at Bazooka Candy Brands to keep bringing edible entertainment to new levels," says Becky Silberfarb, Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Americas. "More than just a differentiated gummy product in a fast-growing category, Push Pop Gummy Pop-its delivers just what our fans love - a really unique and fun new eating experience."

Push Pop Gummy Pop-its will join a series of wildly successful innovations that Bazooka Candy Brands has launched in recent years. Items like Juicy Drop® Gummy Dip 'N Stix, Push Pop® Gummy Roll and Juicy Drop® Remix have kept consumers coming back for more! From viral TikTok trends to brand new flavor launches, Bazooka Candy Brands continues to deliver delicious treats in an engaging way!

The Sweets and Snack Expo 2022 takes place from Tuesday, May 24th to Thursday, May 26th at McCormick Place in Chicago. Expect to see Push Pop Gummy Pop-its alongside more innovations from Bazooka Candy Brands at booth number 11926.

To book media appointments, please contact:

Amanda Lao | VP, Marketing Communications | Beacon Communications

alao@beaconmediagrp.com | 416.300.2001

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com

Bazooka Candy Brands Logo (CNW Group/Bazooka Candy Brands) (PRNewswire)

