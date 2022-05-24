Kohler Partners with "New York By Design: Architecture"

The brand joins the Judges Panel in the new television show

Kohler, a global leader in the manufacture and innovation of kitchen and bathroom products, has partnered with "New York By Design: Architecture" to bring the brand's plumbing and design expertise to national audiences.

The CBS television series shines a spotlight on New York architectural innovation, delving into a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to imagine, create, and bring to life New York's architecture, and interior design. As a part of Kohler's partnership with the program, Kohler products and design solutions will be showcased throughout the series. In addition, Kohler's Chief Designer Seth Stevens will serve on the Judges Panel, joining other respected influential design professionals as they evaluate and critique properties to determine what is New York's ultimate architectural statement.

Created to be both inspirational and educational, the show will engage the audience through the Kohler's People's Choice Award, giving viewers an opportunity to express their opinions in an interactive way. Participation in voting also gives the audience a chance to be entered to win a trip for two to Destination Kohler, announced at the end of the series.

For more information and the show's schedule of air dates, please visit bydesignchannel.com.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

