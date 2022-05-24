OLEHENRIKSEN PARTNERS WITH SEXUAL WELLNESS BRAND SMILE MAKERS TO LAUNCH TOUCH BODYCARE COLLECTION

OLEHENRIKSEN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SEX TOY BRAND SMILE MAKERS TO LAUNCH THEIR FIRST EVER BODY CARE COLLECTION FOR INFINITELY MORE TOUCHABLE SKIN

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OLEHENRIKSEN , KENDO owned global award-winning beauty brand, announces partnership with sexual wellness and vibrator brand Smile Makers to celebrate the launch of their first ever Bodycare Franchise, Touch – face-worthy skincare for your body for infinitely smoother, stronger and more supple skin. Together, the brands release a limited-edition set called "The Big OH Duo," including the all new OLEHENRIKSEN BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer and Smile Makers The French Lover vibrator.

The Big OH Duo Available on OLEHENRIKSEN.com (PRNewswire)

A pioneer in the sexual wellness category, Smile Makers is leading efforts to normalize the perception of sexuality with a wide assortment of vibrators to meet consumers' needs and desires with insights from thousands of vulva owners across the globe. Together with Smile Makers, OLEHENRIKSEN encourages consumers to indulge in self-care, whether it be in the bedroom or during one's skincare routine.

"OLEHENRIKSEN and Smile Makers are kindred brands," says Smile Makers Brand Director, Cecile Gasnault. "Both brands value scientific expertise to create high quality products while embracing a joyful and colorful take on our respective topics. We both operate in the wellness space, so it was a natural fit for us to partner in celebration of the whole body around the launch of this gorgeous body moisturizer by OLEHENRIKSEN. It has been an absolute pleasure conceptualizing this partnership and crafting a campaign with the OLEHENRIKSEN team."

"We are so excited to be partnering with such an empowering and barrier breaking brand to launch our all-new bodycare collection meant for every body," says Ole Henriksen, Founder of OLEHENRIKSEN. "The Smile Makers brand exemplifies so much of what OLEHENRIKSEN stands for and encourages amongst their consumers - especially when it comes to self-discovery, confidence and inclusion. We know launching this limited edition set with Smile Makers will be a big success, and together we can encourage consumers to appreciate the importance of touch with infinitely smoother skin."

The Big OH Duo launches with OLEHENRIKSEN BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer and Smile Makers The French Lover vibrator. BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer delivers immediate all-day hydration for silky-soft skin that's infinitely more touchable and instantly doubles hydration and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier over time. Smile Makers The French Lover is a delicate tongue-shaped vibrator made of the smoothest silicone to mimic the gentle touch you get from a tongue to arouse many sensitive parts of the body.

BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer Key Ingredients and Claims:

AHAs + Fruit Enzymes to help smooth and even skin texture

Caffeine brightens

EFAs & Rich Butters and Oils help nourish and condition

Smoothes skin's texture , reduces the appearance of dark spots, and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles by 75.3% (based on an 8-week clinical study on 35 people)

About Smile Makers The French Lover:

Combining soft touch with an intense stimulation, The French Lover makes no compromise for your satisfaction. Featuring 4 speeds and 2 pulsation modes, The French Lover helps you discover unexpected ways to give your body goosebumps of pleasure. The French Lover is made of body-safe and cruelty free silicone.

The Big OH Duo Set, which includes the OLEHENRIKSEN BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer and Smile Makers The French Lover Set, will be available on OLEHENRIKSEN.com on May 24, 2022 for $65 USD. (Retail value of $98)

ABOUT OLEHENRIKSEN

OLEHENRIKSEN believes all skin has the ability to transform. With 35 years of skincare expertise, they know firsthand what works (and what doesn't). The brand's clean, potent products live where skincare and self-care meet: Their powerhouse formulations feature expertly combined actives, naturally derived botanicals and essential fatty acids, so you can exfoliate, replenish and transform your way to your best skin ever. And, with their signature unforgettable sensorial experiences, you'll love your clean skincare routine as much as your results.

Founded in 1975 by Danish-born Ole Henriksen, the line reflects Ole's Scandinavian sensibilities of health and happiness as the path to brilliant skin. OLEHENRIKSEN is CLEAN at SEPHORA, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free for bright skin with a clean conscience.

OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of OLEHENRIKSEN, KVD Vegan Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.

ABOUT SMILE MAKERS

Smile Makers brand mission is to break the stigma associated with female self-pleasure. Smile Makers continues to pioneer sexual wellness in mainstream retail and is leading efforts to normalize the perception of female sexuality, with a wide assortment of vibrators to meet the needs of all women, which are available at mainstream retailers including goop, Revolve, Anthropology, Urban Outfitters and more. Smile Makers tailors their products to their consumer's needs and desires with insights from thousands of vulva owners across the globe. Working closely with first-class suppliers and operating with the strictest safety and quality standards, Smile Makers offers premium 100% body-safe and vegan products.

