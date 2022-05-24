PACSUN OFFERS CURATED SHOPPING EXPERIENCE DURING THE RETURN OF COMPLEXLAND 3.0

Digital First Retailer Brings Store Pop-Up to the Metaverse, along with Exclusive NFT Debut

LOS ANGELES , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth retailer, Pacsun, has been fully embracing the metaverse as a major touchpoint to interact with its core Gen Z consumer. Catering to a fully digital generation, Pacsun understands that Gen Z values their virtual identities just as much as their physical identities, and with that, has concentrated on building its rapport in digital space through VR and AR experiences, development of its own video game and NFTs, a dedicated experience on Roblox with PACWORLD, being the first fashion retailer to accept cryptocurrency, social media engagement, as well as securing its first plot of land in The Sandbox which was teased recently, and more.

Now, Pacsun is entering into another first for the brand by joining ComplexLand 3.0 in the Metaverse. Pacsun will activate its own commerce experience at the multi-day festival with a three level store, where attendees will be able to peruse and shop exclusive products from Pacsun and its resell initiative PS Reserve, as well as items from existing brand Playboy and new partner and esports organization, Cloud9.

"We're really excited about our partnership with Pacsun. This collaboration continues to broaden the reach of esports and pro-gaming and its connection to youth culture," said Cloud9 VP of Merchandising & Licensing, Adrian Gale. Cloud9 and Pacsun will be debuting their first collaboration during ComplexLand, with exclusive merchandise available to purchase early only by attendees in the Metaverse before launching on Pacsun.com and Pacsun retail locations nationwide in early June.

Once a shopper finds the product that they want to buy, they will be directed to the Pacsun website to purchase the physical version of the product - another example of how Pacsun is creating unique brand experiences for its consumer through intersecting technology and physical retail.

Pacsun will also be represented at ComplexLand 3.0's NFT Art Experience, with the debut of an exclusive Pacsun Mall Rat, the first time a Pacsun NFTs will be displayed in a virtual gallery. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the art, place a bid, and add a piece of Pacsun to their personal collection. Purchasers of the NFT will also receive a sneaker from Pacsun's resell program, PS Reserve.

"Being part of ComplexLand 3.0 is a big step for us in the Metaverse, coming almost a year after we introduced our first offering of Pacsun branded items on Roblox," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun. "It is undeniable that Metaverse as a whole has an incredible network effort. Not only do consumers find community in the space, but we, as a brand, get to connect with them in an authentic way and ultimately grow our Pac Community in the both digital and physical worlds as well."

"ComplexLand was the first commerce based Metaverse experience that bridged the IRL with the URL. It's amazing to be able to partner with PacSun as they continue to innovate and bring their community further into the Metaverse," added Neil Wright, Head of Collaborations & Experiential at Complex Networks.

Olson and Wright will be taking the stage together at AdWeek's Commerce Week on Day 2, July 27th, 2022, to discuss Engaging Consumers Online and IRL.

Check out Pacsun at ComplexLand 3.0 May 25 - 27, 2022 entirely in the Metaverse.

