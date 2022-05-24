Pink Energy Announces 2022 Consumer Solar Power Educational Checklist and FAQs

Leading Energy Efficiency Company Provides Residents with a "Will Solar Work For Us" Guide

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Energy, a leading energy efficiency company providing high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy savings package for residential customers, has published its 2022 Solar Power Potential Checklist for homeowners and businesses to determine whether adding solar panels is the right solution for them. Solar can be an excellent option to potentially reduce your electric bills and your carbon footprint. However, not every property will benefit from solar based on many variables.

"With the EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration) estimating that electricity prices are expected to increase by nearly 4% this summer and the potential of mandated rolling blackouts in several states due to the unreliable grid, solar power on homes or businesses is a great option for property owners to supplement their energy needs," said Steve Murphy, President & COO of Pink Energy .

Operating in 15 states and serving nearly 35,000 residential customers and many commercial properties, including several pro and college football stadiums, Pink Energy has developed a checklist for property owners to determine if solar power could be a potential option for them. According to Murphy, not every building or property will lend itself to the benefits of solar power. This checklist can help homeowners or business owners determine whether solar energy is right for them.

Pink Energy 2022 Solar Power Potential Checklist

1. What direction does my rooftop or property face? Solar power works most efficiently when the panels can face the southern portion of the sky. They still work when facing the other directions, but they work best facing south in the northern hemisphere. Most rooftops will have an optimal direction to place solar panels on and ground mounts can face any direction as long as there is proper spacing on the property.

2. How much shade does my property have? Trees, nearby buildings or even mountains may obstruct sunlight from portions of a property. Trees can be trimmed in some cases to accommodate a solar system. Those other factors can be more difficult to work around.

3. Does my utility company offer net metering? Net metering can provide homeowners and business owners with potential credits on electric bills for excess generation of solar power. While there is value in solar no matter the net metering rules in a particular location, those on tighter budgets may see net metering as the key to their solar decision. Knowledge of the net metering rules can also help homeowners or business owners determine how many panels they need, what size battery would go along with the system, or what mode to run the battery in.

4. Am I eligible for the federal tax credit? Everyone is technically eligible, for the time being. It is important to remember that the current federal income tax credit of 26% for homeowners will dip to 22% in 2023 and go away completely in 2024, unless there is Congressional intervention. The commercial tax credit is on a similar timeline but will drop to 10% in 2024 and beyond without an extension. Note that this is a credit on what you owe and not a tax refund. Consult a tax professional for more information.

4. Do I need a new roof now or in the next 2 years? This is for those considering a rooftop solar system. It may not be feasible to add solar panels to a rooftop if that roof needs replacing. There are costs associated with removing and re-installing solar panels to a roof surface.

5. Do I have the space for ground-mounted panels? Ground-mounted solar panels are a great option if rooftop panels are not viable. Ground mounts require ample space on a property, so these may not be suitable in more crowded neighborhoods.

6. Am I in my forever home? If the current home you live in is a temporary situation, it may not be the best time to go solar. You would incur significant costs trying to move your solar panels to a new home. Plus, the system was likely customized to the home you're living in at the time of your solar system purchase, therefore, may not be optimized to your new home.

7. Am I ready to make the financial leap? Solar energy is an investment. It costs money to go solar and for some, it may be too high of an upfront cost. But the potential returns on that investment are tangible for decades to come. As electric rates rise, assuming you financed the panels and are not leasing them, the payments on your panels will remain the same. After the panels are paid off, every watt produced by them is free because thankfully, they're not charging us for sunshine. Also, according to a recent study from Zillow, solar panels add an average of 4% value to a home. In a lot of areas, there are property tax exemptions for the value solar panels can add.

