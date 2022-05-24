Remy Robotics exits stealth mode with launch of third autonomous robotic kitchen

Pioneer in robot-enabled delivery-only restaurants expands its reach and opens to new partners to boost food operators' scalability

BARCELONA, Spain, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remy Robotics, a food technology startup leading the disruption of delivery-only restaurants through the use of adaptive robotics and culinary engineering, today exited stealth mode with the opening of a third autonomous robotic kitchen. With over 60,000 robot-cooked dishes sold and top customer ratings across all major delivery apps, Remy Robotics is now ready to expand its delivery-only restaurant business with more brands and more locations. The company's successful track record means it is now ready to offer its autonomous robotic kitchen platform to other food operators looking to scale their business, improve profitability and solve the labour shortage challenge.

Remy Robotics' approach combines adaptive robotics with culinary engineering (PRNewswire)

Founded in late 2018, the company has been operating five food brands out of two locations, one in Barcelona and one in Paris, adding now a third kitchen in the Catalan capital. In addition to their flagship flexitarian brand OMG (https://omg.restaurant), Remy Robotics also offers delivery food ranging from Indian cuisine and chicken wings to vegan Chinese. The company's approach to food robotics is revolutionary: not just bowl-based recipes or machine vending-style automation, but real flexibility where AI-powered robots can cook a variety of foods, with over 100 recipes from different cuisines already in the company's arsenal and the ability to launch new food concepts every other month.

The flexibility of Remy Robotics' solution allows for limitless menu options with consistent quality, while at the same time enabling fast and easy deployment, with an autonomous kitchen installed and operative in just 48 hours. The plug-and-play nature of Remy Robotics' platform, together with the inherent flexibility of its solution, is the key to the scalability the company is able to offer to any food operator aiming to grow their operations with minimal effort and risk.

Yegor Traiman, Founder and CEO of Remy Robotics, says: "We've been working hard behind the scenes to create a robotics solution that goes beyond the hype and delivers real commercial results. The food delivery market is a fast growing sector, but still not economically healthy and sustainable. Robotics can change that. Quality inconsistency, labour shortage, low margins- these can all be a thing of the past with our robotic restaurant platform."

Remy Robotics delivery-only restaurant platform

Remy's solution is powered by autonomous kitchens that are built with robots at the centre: not trying to mimic what a human chef would do, but making the most of what robots do best. The solution is built around algorithmic cooking with M2M communication between proprietary smart ovens, fridges and robotic arms to cook food 40 per cent faster than the average delivery restaurant.

Remy's unique approach means food has to be designed with robots in mind, too. The company's culinary engineering team develops recipes and cooking techniques based on dozens of different parameters, such as the specific shape of Remy's proprietary packaging, moisture lost during the cooking process, cooking during delivery and many other variables. The precision that is in-built into Remy's methodology means, for example, that robots decide autonomously how and for how long to cook a dish, based on where a customer lives and how long the delivery will take. Thanks to this approach, consumers get their food piping hot and cooked to perfection. Quality is assured through AI based on computer vision and neural networks, with smart ovens and sensors controlling temperature, moisture, weight and other key parameters.

About Remy Robotics

Remy Robotics is a food robotics company revolutionising the delivery restaurant industry through autonomous kitchens. We combine adaptive robotics with culinary engineering to create solutions that make on-demand food more sustainable for people, food operators, and for the planet. Our focus on flexibility means we work to create solutions that are not limited by container type, task, food group or space layout. Only with adaptive robotics can we create solutions that help the food industry be more profitable, scale fast and deliver high quality food. Robots, connected hardware and software are key components of our methodology, together with dynamic robot recipes and algorithmic cooking. https://www.remyrobotics.com.

