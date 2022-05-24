U.S. News Reveals the 2022-2023 Best Vacations Rankings

Scenic areas, national parks and international locations top the lists.



WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels , Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs , today released its annual rankings of the Best Vacation Destinations. The new rankings highlight the World's Best Places to Visit , as well as region-specific lists like the Best Places to Visit in the USA and niche lists like the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA .

"After limited travel opportunities over the past few years, people are once again excited to vacation and have begun traveling extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally," said Erin Evans, managing editor of travel at U.S. News. "Beaches, national parks and small towns are popular travel destinations this year, and many top cities are making a comeback. The U.S. News Best Vacations rankings include information on a variety of locations so all types of travelers can determine what's going to be the best vacation spot for their next getaway."

This year's top spot on the World's Best Places to Visit list goes to New Zealand's South Island. Known for its beautiful beaches, sparkling lakes and scenic hikes, the South Island offers numerous outdoor pursuits for travelers to enjoy, in addition to an excellent food and wine scene. Paris, known for cuisine, culture and art, comes in at No. 2, followed by Maui, Hawaii, at No. 3; French Polynesia's Bora Bora at No. 4 and Tahiti at No. 5 round out the top five destinations.

Since the onset of the pandemic, national parks have continued to dominate the Best Places to Visit in the USA ranking. Grand Canyon National Park earns the No. 1 spot, followed by Yellowstone National Park: Yosemite National Park: Maui: and Glacier National Park. The appeal of the outdoors, easy accessibility, affordability and natural beauty make all of these domestic destinations top vacation spots.

Whether travelers want a vacation to soak up some small town charm or to spend time outdoors, they'll find excellent options on the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA ranking. U.S. News also ranks the Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean , Mexico , Europe , Canada , Asia , Africa , Australia and The Pacific and Central and South America . And for those looking for a getaway that doesn't break the bank, U.S. News ranks cheap vacation spots in the U.S. and Europe .

U.S. News analyzed more than 1,100 destinations using a comprehensive and transparent methodology that combines travelers' opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a comprehensive evaluation of each destination.

2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Vacations Rankings

See the full rankings here.

