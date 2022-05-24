WORLD BUSINESS CHICAGO WELCOMES THE PLUG LINKEDIN LIVE STREAM AT CHICAGO VENTURE SUMMIT, FUTURE OF FOOD

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago (WBC) continues to place diversity, founders of color, and women at the forefront of access to capital and economic development, including at the 2022 Chicago Venture Summit, Future-of-Food (the "Summit.") Today, WBC announces that this year's Summit will include a two-day livestream event, hosted by WBC and The Plug, which will be livestreamed from the event, and available thereafter, at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/theplug/ .

May 25 & May 26, 2022 , Chicago Venture Summit, Future-of-Food to Feature LinkedIn Livestream with The Plug

The Plug is a digital news and insights platform reporting on the black tech ecosystem, led by founder and CEO, Sherrell Dorsey who will enjoy conversation with the following Summit speakers:

Wednesday May 25 th at 1:30 p.m. (CST) , streaming live from the Food Foundry showcase; and, Disha Gulati , CEO and Co-Founder of Here Here Market onat, streaming live from the Food Foundry showcase; and,

Thursday, May 26 th at 12/noon (CST), streaming live from the Shapack building Renata Merino , a LatinX serial entrepreneur and investor, onat 12/noon (CST), streaming live from the Shapack building

Of the 500+ registered for the sold-out Summit, this year's event includes representation from 81 VC/investment firms, 14 Fortune 500 companies, and 117 founders in attendance. Last year, the Summit enjoyed high participation from founders of color and female leaders.

The Plug enjoys an engaged and core audience of black tech entrepreneurs and investors in tech, including food and agriculture.

"We're at a critical time in history where technologies supporting food supply, greater efficiencies in food production, and responsible and climate-friendly operations, will define the future," said Sherrell Dorsey, founder and CEO of The Plug. "Our role in helping to connect innovators of color to the communities where their impact is felt, is more important than ever. We value our partnership with World Business Chicago and hope the Future of Food summit continues to amplify the voices of innovators in food everywhere."

"We built Here Here Market as a platform to democratize access and reduce barriers to entrepreneurship for all emerging food & beverage makers," said Disha Gulati, CEO and Co-founder of Here Here Market. "At the start of our journey, one of the key goals we set was to achieve gender parity on the platform. Today, 60% of the culinary creators we work with are women."

"We're excited to showcase the best and brightest founders at the sold out 2022 Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food. As the global capital for food innovation, the Chicago Venture Summit will showcase 115+ local founders, of which over 70% identify as female and/or a member of underrepresented communities," said Julie White Schuster, Director of Venture Strategy at World Business Chicago.

About World Business Chicago

World Business Chicago serves a critical role in driving inclusive and equitable recovery throughout the city's 77-neighborhoods. As the city's economic development agency, World Business Chicago leads business acquisition, workforce and talent, community impact and equity, support of our business community and promotion of Chicago as a leading global city. For business related news, announcements, and original research-based content, follow World Business Chicago on Linkedin and Twitter.

