AMERCO REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

RENO, Nev., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2022, of $1,123.3 million, or $57.29 per share, compared with $610.9 million, or $31.15 per share for the same period last year.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $86.7 million, or $4.42 per share compared with net earnings of $73.8 million, or $3.76 per share for the same period last year.

"Our teams worked hard to take care of new and existing customers over the past year. We were rewarded with increased business," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "We are now in less certain times with significant inflation, large gas price increases and disruptions with nearly every significant supplier. Many companies are experiencing this. This is not particularly unique. We will just have to work through this. We are focused on our customer."

Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $79.0 million, or nearly 12%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and finished the full year up $875.5 million, or 28%, compared with fiscal 2021. The revenue improvement for the quarter was in both the In-town and one-way markets and primarily came from increased average revenue per transaction along with transactions. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks, trailer and towing devices.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $36.8 million, or 28%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and for the full year increased $139.9 million, or 29%, compared with fiscal 2021. The average number of occupied units increased by 23%, or 92,600 units, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 8.3% to 82.6% from the fourth quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 95.9%. In fiscal 2022, we added approximately 4.6 million net rentable square feet, or a 10% increase.
  • Moving and Storage other revenues increased $15.7 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and $139.0 million for the full year compared with fiscal 2021, largely from increased moving and storage transactions within our U-Box program.
  • For the quarter, depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $5.1 million while all other depreciation increased $4.5 million from buildings and improvements. Net gains on the sales of rental equipment increased $42.2 million. For the full fiscal year depreciation on the rental fleet increased $17.5 million while all other depreciation increased $15.5 million largely from buildings and improvements. Net gains on the sale of rental equipment increased $160.1 million.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year and $126.4 million for the full year of fiscal 2022. Increased customer use of the rental equipment combined with a slowdown in the rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet is primarily responsible for the additional costs.
  • Other operating costs at the Moving and Storage segment increased $94.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year and $357.5 million for the full fiscal year 2022. The largest contributors to this were personnel, liability costs, freight, payment processing fees, utilities and property taxes.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $131.6 million and total costs and expenses increased $114.5 million.
  • Gross rental equipment capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 were approximately $1,061 million compared with approximately $870 million for fiscal 2021. Capital expenditures for the rental fleet, depending upon manufacturer availability, are expected to increase in fiscal 2023. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $602 million for fiscal 2022 compared with $527 million in fiscal 2021. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $499 million to $1,004 million in fiscal 2022 compared with fiscal 2021.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,723.2 million and $1,115.3 million as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 876,000 rentable storage units and 75.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2022 and 2021.



Quarters Ended March 31,


Years Ended March 31,




2022


2021


2022


2021




(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

768,817

$

689,787

$

3,958,807

$

3,083,317


Self-storage revenues


166,818


130,010


617,120


477,262


Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales


78,969


80,365


351,447


344,929


Property management fees


8,347


7,651


35,194


31,603


Life insurance premiums


26,399


29,651


111,027


121,609


Property and casualty insurance premiums


21,532


19,243


86,518


68,779


Net investment and interest income


45,298


37,043


148,261


122,938


Other revenue


82,121


66,108


431,373


291,548


     Consolidated revenue

$

1,198,301

$

1,059,858

$

5,739,747

$

4,541,985


Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2022 and 2021



Quarters Ended March 31,


Years Ended March 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(In thousands)

Moving and storage









   Revenues

$

1,106,434

$

974,775

$

5,398,267

$

4,231,674

   Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


134,390


117,242


1,577,226


906,863

Property and casualty insurance 









   Revenues


32,228


23,790


115,043


86,737

   Earnings from operations


15,702


8,160


49,780


32,498

Life insurance  









   Revenues


62,751


62,344


238,812


232,634

   Earnings from operations


5,656


6,192


19,538


22,876

Eliminations









   Revenues


(3,112)


(1,051)


(12,375)


(9,060)

   Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


(384)


(269)


(1,547)


(1,090)

Consolidated Results









   Revenues


1,198,301


1,059,858


5,739,747


4,541,985

   Earnings from operations


155,364


131,325


1,644,997


961,147











The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:



Quarters Ended March 31,



2022


2021



(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of March 31


601


539

Square footage as of March 31


50,366


45,746

Average monthly number of units occupied


491


398

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count


82.6%


74.3%

Average monthly square footage occupied


42,863


35,692








Years Ended March 31,



2022


2021



(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of March 31


601


539

Square footage as of March 31


50,366


45,746

Average monthly number of units occupied


471


376

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count


82.6%


71.8%

Average monthly square footage occupied


41,379


33,700

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




March 31,


March 31,



2022


2021



(In thousands)

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,704,137

$

1,194,012

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net


229,343


224,426

Inventories and parts, net


158,888


105,577

Prepaid expenses


236,915


469,144

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities


2,893,399


2,695,656

Investments, other


543,755


489,759

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net


103,828


89,749

Other assets


60,409


47,730

Right of use assets - financing, net


620,824


877,038

Right of use assets - operating, net


74,382


92,505

Related party assets


47,851


35,395



7,673,731


6,320,991

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:





   Land


1,283,142


1,075,813

   Buildings and improvements


5,974,639


5,163,705

   Furniture and equipment


846,132


786,505

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment


615,679


477,921

   Rental trucks


4,638,814


3,909,724



13,358,406


11,413,668

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(3,732,556)


(3,083,053)

   Total property, plant and equipment, net


9,625,850


8,330,615

Total assets

$

17,299,581

$

14,651,606

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

677,785

$

645,575

   Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net


6,022,497


4,668,907

   Operating lease liabilities


74,197


92,510

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable


978,254


997,701

   Liabilities from investment contracts


2,336,238


2,161,530

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities


10,812


12,420

   Deferred income


49,157


42,592

   Deferred income taxes, net


1,265,358


1,178,489

Total liabilities


11,414,298


9,799,724






Common stock


10,497


10,497

Additional paid-in capital


453,819


453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income


46,384


106,857

Retained earnings


6,052,233


4,958,359

Cost of common shares in treasury, net


(525,653)


(525,653)

Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net


(151,997)


(151,997)

Total stockholders' equity


5,885,283


4,851,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

17,299,581

$

14,651,606

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Quarter Ended March 31,



2022


2021



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:





   Self-moving equipment rentals

$

768,817

$

689,787

   Self-storage revenues


166,818


130,010

   Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales


78,969


80,365

   Property management fees


8,347


7,651

   Life insurance premiums


26,399


29,651

   Property and casualty insurance premiums


21,532


19,243

   Net investment and interest income


45,298


37,043

   Other revenue


82,121


66,108

      Total revenues


1,198,301


1,059,858






Costs and expenses:





   Operating expenses


707,843


580,997

   Commission expenses


83,381


74,178

   Cost of sales


66,137


54,543

   Benefits and losses


47,453


48,852

   Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs


10,334


9,281

   Lease expense


7,428


7,475

   Depreciation, net of gains on disposals


121,551


154,219

   Net gains on disposal of real estate


(1,190)


(1,012)

      Total costs and expenses


1,042,937


928,533






Earnings from operations


155,364


131,325

   Other components of net periodic benefit costs


(280)


(247)

   Interest expense


(44,659)


(41,328)

Pretax earnings


110,425


89,750

   Income tax expense


(23,678)


(15,970)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

86,747

$

73,780

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

4.42

$

3.76

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted


19,607,788


19,607,788

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Twelve Months Ended March 31,



2022


2021



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:





   Self-moving equipment rentals

$

3,958,807

$

3,083,317

   Self-storage revenues


617,120


477,262

   Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales


351,447


344,929

   Property management fees


35,194


31,603

   Life insurance premiums


111,027


121,609

   Property and casualty insurance premiums


86,518


68,779

   Net investment and interest income


148,261


122,938

   Other revenue


431,373


291,548

      Total revenues


5,739,747


4,541,985






Costs and expenses:





   Operating expenses


2,676,541


2,187,684

   Commission expenses


429,581


329,609

   Cost of sales


259,585


214,059

   Benefits and losses


186,647


179,512

   Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs


33,854


28,293

   Lease expense


29,910


28,470

   Depreciation, net of gains on disposals


482,752


609,930

   Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate


(4,120)


3,281

      Total costs and expenses


4,094,750


3,580,838






Earnings from operations


1,644,997


961,147

   Other components of net periodic benefit costs


(1,120)


(987)

   Interest expense


(167,424)


(163,502)

   Fees on early extinguishment of debt


(956)


-

Pretax earnings


1,475,497


796,658

   Income tax expense


(352,211)


(185,802)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

1,123,286

$

610,856

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

57.29

$

31.15

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted


19,607,788


19,607,788

 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of March 31, 2022, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2022. The tables below shows adjusted PPE as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.







March 31,


March 31,







2022


2021



March 31,


ROU
Assets


Property, Plant
and Equipment


Property,
Plant and
Equipment



2022


Financing


Adjusted


Adjusted







(In thousands)










Property, plant and equipment, at cost









     Land

$

1,283,142

$

-

$

1,283,142

$

1,075,813

     Buildings and improvements


5,974,639


-


5,974,639


5,163,705

     Furniture and equipment


846,132


14,731


860,863


808,821

     Rental trailers and other rental equipment


615,679


169,514


785,193


681,515

     Rental trucks


4,638,814


1,114,248


5,753,062


5,403,822

     Right-of-use assets, gross


13,358,406


1,298,493


14,656,899


13,133,676

     Less: Accumulated depreciation


(3,732,556)


(677,669)


(4,410,225)


(3,926,023)

          Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

9,625,850

$

620,824

$

10,246,674

$

9,207,653

















March 31,







2021



March 31,


ROU
Assets


Property, Plant and
Equipment



2021


Financing


Adjusted



(In thousands)




Property, plant and equipment, at cost







     Land

$

1,075,813

$

-

$

1,075,813

     Buildings and improvements


5,163,705


-


5,163,705

     Furniture and equipment


786,505


22,316


808,821

     Rental trailers and other rental equipment


477,921


203,594


681,515

     Rental trucks


3,909,724


1,494,098


5,403,822

          Subtotal


11,413,668


1,720,008


13,133,676

     Less: Accumulated depreciation


(3,083,053)


(842,970)


(3,926,023)

          Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

8,330,615

$

877,038

$

9,207,653

