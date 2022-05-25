Convergent Therapeutics and IONETIX Announce Supply Agreement for Therapeutic Radioisotope Actinium-225 (Ac-225)

Convergent Therapeutics will utilize high purity Ac-225, manufactured by IONETIX, to produce its lead asset CONV01-α

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and JENKINTOWN, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, and IONETIX Corporation, a leading cyclotron technology, and isotope manufacturing company, today announced a long-term supply agreement for the therapeutic medical radioisotope, actinium-225 (Ac-225). The agreement will support Convergent's pipeline of next-generation radiotherapies including its lead asset, CONV01-α, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted monoclonal antibody linked to Ac-225. CONV01-α is currently being investigated as a potentially groundbreaking treatment for prostate cancer.

Ac-225 is a high-energy alpha-emitting radioisotope of great interest for the treatment of cancer as it carries sufficient radiation to cause cancer cell death while limiting unwanted off-target radiation. Convergent is investigating its use in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies, which combine select molecules with therapeutic radioisotopes to directly target and deliver therapeutic doses of radiation to destroy cancer cells in patients. Clinical research and commercial use of Ac-225 are constrained by its short supply, due to limitations of current production technology, emphasizing the need for strategic supply agreements.

"IONETIX is dedicated to establishing a secure and reliable supply of Ac-225," said David Eve, Vice President of Medical Affairs for IONETIX. "We have installed our first cyclotron in Lansing, Michigan that will be fully commissioned to produce Ac-225 later this year. We look forward to supporting Convergent in advancing the development of CONV01-α and other new innovative radiopharmaceuticals."

"Radiopharmaceuticals like CONV01-α represent an exciting new approach for the treatment of cancer, and the recent approval of Pluvicto demonstrates the growing need for targeted radiotherapies," said Philip Kantoff, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Convergent Therapeutics. "CONV01-α is a monoclonal antibody radiolabeled with Ac-225 and specifically designed to bind to PSMA, which is highly expressed in prostate cancer, to deliver therapeutic doses of radiation directly into prostate cancer cells."

"Convergent is committed to building a robust pipeline of best-in-class radiopharmaceutical therapies for patients in need; the first step of which is the continued clinical development of CONV01-α. IONETIX has dedicated its manufacturing activities to support the advancement of innovative radiopharmaceuticals such as CONV01-α," said Alexander Brown, Chief Operating Officer of Convergent Therapeutics.

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for prostate and other cancers. The company's proprietary technology involves dual-targeted radionuclide therapy (RNT) developed by Dr. Neil Bander, Professor of Urologic Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine and licensed to Convergent by Cornell University. CONV01-α, a monoclonal antibody conjugated with actinium-225 (Ac-225), a radioactive alpha particle emitter, was specifically designed to bind to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). A key functional feature of CONV01-α is that once bound to PSMA, it becomes internalized, thereby delivering its powerful radioactive payload directly into the prostate cancer cells. CONV01-α is covered by multiple issued U.S. and foreign patents. If FDA-approved, CONV01-α would be the first antibody approved to direct a radioisotope to prostate cancer cells, and the first drug approved for the use of Ac-225 in a cancer treatment. For more information, please visit www.convergentrx.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About IONETIX

IONETIX is a US-based cyclotron and technology company founded in 2009. Utilizing a proprietary cyclotron technology platform, IONETIX is focused on developing innovative accelerator solutions for the production and distribution of radioisotopes used for both diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. IONETIX offers turnkey services for the point-of-care supply of the diagnostic positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceutical N-13 Ammonia. IONETIX is now expanding its services to include the supply of therapeutic alpha isotopes used in radiopharmaceuticals being developed to treat various cancers. Located in Lansing, Michigan, IONETIX is establishing the first dedicated alpha isotope manufacturing and distribution facility to produce alpha isotopes Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Astatine-211 (At-211). https://www.ionetix.com/

