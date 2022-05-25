DAIM Celebrates its Fourth Year Since Founding

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAIM turns 4 this month! What started off as a vision to provide regulated crypto advice and management has grown into a full service firm. Back in early 2018, regulators were skeptical of digital assets and were hesitant to approve the first of its kind investment advisor specifically for crypto. The firm now has over 200 client accounts that encompass brokerage and corporate accounts, IRAs, 401ks, and Trusts. The business resides in Newport Beach CA where we host clients onsite or over the phone to ensure a personal experience when it comes to investing in digital assets. The human touch is still very needed when it comes to alternative investing. DAIM has also launched a TAMP for financial advisors and asset managers, which gives them the ability to get pure crypto assets for each of their clients. This service is extremely valuable since DAIM also serves as the fiduciary, which lightens the compliance burden. Best of all, the advisors still get to count the investments as their AUM and receive their fee. The service and management cost less than the management fee on GBTC. This summer DAIM will be launching a fund structure to compliment the already successful Model Portfolio.

(PRNewsfoto/Digital Asset Investment Management) (PRNewswire)

DAIM finds that the most common questions asked by new investors are:

How to buy?

How to store?

If you have similar questions or want to allocate a large dollar amount into this space with the help of an experienced advisor, email or call us!

CONTACT: Public Relations, HQ@daim.io, 888-600-4522

