Dial® Announces new Partnership to Promote Healthy Hygiene Habits

STAMFORD, Conn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Dial, America's trusted brand for almost 75 years, is excited to announce the formation of the Count on Clean Crew. Partnering with seven notable experts in their respective fields of skin, science, medicine, education, wellness, and sustainability, the newly established Count on Clean Crew will educate consumers on Dial products, sustainability initiatives, and healthy hygiene habits.

Joining the Count on Clean Crew will be:

Dr. Corey L. Hartman- Board Certified Dermatologist

Dr. Hartman will share tips on how to incorporate Dial products that are Dermatologist-tested and approved into your daily routine.

About: Corey L. Hartman, MD, FAAD is the founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama. Dr. Hartman is certified by the American Board of Dermatology and is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Mrs. Frazzled- Teacher

Mrs. Frazzled will help educate and instill healthy hygiene habits at home and in the classroom, while supporting Dial social responsibility initiatives.

About: Affectionately known as "Mrs. Frazzled" to over one million TikTok followers, Arielle Fodor is a full-time third-grade teacher at an urban Title 1 school in Los Angeles, California. When the pandemic turned the world of education on its head, Arielle turned to TikTok to connect with teachers around the world. Since then, her TikTok videos have been featured by BBC News, the New York Times, the New York Post, Inside Edition, Insider, PBS, PopSugar, and more.

Danielle Maltby - Registered Nurse

Danielle will provide advice on why it is important to use products that contribute to healthy hygiene habits while still tending to your skincare needs.

About: Born in Wisconsin and currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee, Danielle is a 36-year-old medical professional who has a passion for uplifting the voices of women in healthcare. Nurse, podcaster, and all-around do-gooder, Danielle spent 12 years in the NICU as a bedside nurse and charge nurse before creating The WoMed podcast.

Rosie Acosta- Wellness Content Creator and Author

Rosie will provide advice on why it is important to use products that are gentle and effective.

About: Rosie Acosta has studied yoga and mindfulness for more than 20 years and has taught for over a decade. She hosts a weekly conversational wellness podcast called, Radically Loved. Rosie has traveled all over the world leading workshops, retreats, and yoga teacher trainings.

Jhánneu - Sustainability Content Creator

Jhánneu will help educate on Dial sustainability efforts and demonstrate how to incorporate easy environmental tips into everyday life.

About: Jhánneu is an Austin-based sustainability content creator and expert, who has built a successful lifestyle brand around showing how low waste living can be inclusive and accessible to all. With over a 54k combined social media following, she is able to reach those who want to start a low waste lifestyle but don't know how to start.

Dr. Krupa Playforth- M.D., FAAP

Dr. Playforth will share healthy hygiene habits that help protect consumers and their families.

About: Dr. Playforth is a board-certified pediatrician in Northern Virginia. As a mother of 3, she understands the anxiety of late-night google searches and believes that parents deserve evidence-based, practical advice from a reliable source. Dr. Playforth is on the Healthcare Advisory board for Babylist, is featured on NBC-Washington discussing current topics in child health, and has contributed to NYT, Huffington Post, CNN, Kevin MD, and Insider Magazine.

Chad Mickens- Amazing Parent, Dad

Chad will share how families can incorporate handwashing into their daily hygiene habits as a fun activity vs. a chore.

About: Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Chad now calls Atlanta, Georgia home where he is a full time firefighter and dad. For fun, Chad enjoys spending time with his family and showcasing his wife Tiffany and two daughters, Olivia Jo and Ella Mae, on his popular TikTok.

Dial delivers clean, healthy-feeling skin you and your family can count on. With consumers continuing to shift towards better-for-you products and ingredients, Dial wants to share how they continue to deliver the clean you can count on. The Count on Clean Crew experts will act as a resource to demonstrate the many benefits of Dial and the various ways you can incorporate the brand into your daily routine.

"For almost 75 years, families have relied on Dial to deliver a clean they can count on. The Count on Clean Crew are not only experts in their fields, but they share Dial's mission to promote health and hygiene. We are excited to partner with them to share their knowledge with the community by providing tips on sustainability, wellness and hygiene," said Nicole Vigue, Marketing Director, Henkel.

For further information on the Count on Clean Crew and newest Dial product launches visit www.dialsoap.com & @dial on Instagram and TikTok.

America's trusted brand for over 70 years, Dial delivers clean, healthy skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and liquid hand soap, our products provide benefits such as moisturization, exfoliation, anti-bacterial and more. Count on Clean. www.dialsoap.com

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

