Life Time to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer & Retail Conference

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 2:40pm EDT.

The fireside chat will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.lifetime.life, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for those 90 days to 90+ years with integrity and respect for everyone. With a team of more than 30,000, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its athletic country clubs, iconic athletic events and via a complementary and comprehensive digital platform.

