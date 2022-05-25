MeasureOne Continues to Scale Consumer-Permissioned Data Platform To Reach New Data Domains With Expansion Into Insurance Data

The company brings consumer-permissioned data to the $1.2T insurance market, enabling instant access, sharing, and verification of auto and homeowners insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureOne , the leading consumer-permissioned data platform, today announced its expansion into home and auto insurance data. With the addition of the insurance domain, MeasureOne continues to expand its unrivaled platform that enables businesses to gain instant access to consumer-permissioned data, including education, employment, income, and insurance.

MeasureOne, the leading consumer-permissioned data company

This expansion demonstrates MeasureOne's unmatched ability to rapidly scale and support an unlimited range of consumer data domains. The company has delivered a 52% month-over-month growth in data sources on average over the past two years, continuing its ability to scale with businesses into any data domain.

Using MeasureOne's products, financial institutions, and specifically lenders, now have the ability to instantly access and verify consumer insurance, income, employment, and academic data within their workflows. In addition to guaranteeing the most up-to-date accuracy with real-time data access, using consumer-permissioned data eliminates processing delays, reduces human error, and improves efficiency.

"Our data domain-agnostic approach enables us to serve as a one-stop-shop for businesses to leverage consumer-permissioned data for a wide range of use cases," said Elan Amir, CEO of MeasureOne. "The expansion of our platform into home and auto insurance data further enables consumers to engage in seamless transactions with lenders for the purpose of securing a home or auto loan."

The insurance product launch comes as MeasureOne begins its international expansion of its consumer-permissioned data solutions. Through MeasureOne's unmatched network of data sources and proprietary deterministic document processing, the company will now have the ability to verify consumers' academic data from close to 100% of Canadian institutions of higher education.

Over the last few months, MeasureOne has launched partnerships with BeSmartee, Einstein Higher Edu Solutions, GDSLink, and TurnKey Lender to streamline the loan underwriting process and expand access to credit for thousands of borrowers in the United States. The company also recently achieved the SOC 2 Type II certification reflecting MeasureOne's continued commitment to safeguarding critical client and consumer data.

To learn more about MeasureOne's consumer-permissioned data solutions, please visit www.measureone.com .

