Pace International Welcomes Garrett Babst as Pacific Northwest Account Manager

WAPATO, Wash., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, is pleased to welcome its newest Pacific Northwest Account Manager, Garrett Babst.

As an Account Manager, Babst will work directly with customers to ensure satisfaction, meet and exceed budgeted sales revenue goals, and pull Pace products through distribution. He will be based in Wenatchee, Washington and serve the greater Yakima, Washington region, and Canada.

"We're pleased to have Garrett join us at Pace International," said Marcelo Masoero, Senior Global Sales Director, Pace International. "His knowledge and extensive experience in the agriculture industry is unparalleled and will help us achieve our goal to provide exceptional service that results in greater efficiencies and higher packouts."

Most recently, Babst served as the Packaging Sales Manager at Northwest Wholesale Inc., after being promoted from Sales Representative. Over the course of his career, he gained experience throughout the agriculture industry as a Sales Representative and Account Manager with Decco, Fruit Packer Supply and AgroFresh.

"Garrett is a proven sales professional with exceptional account management experience. Throughout his career, he has established strong customer partnerships that have led to an outstanding track record of delivering business results. We are thrilled to add his expertise to our roster at Pace, where we deliver the best solutions to help each customer achieve their goals," added Masoero.

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at paceint.com .

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com .

