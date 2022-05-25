Shentel Expanding its Glo Fiber High-Speed Network in South Central Pennsylvania

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 2 Gbps to Waynesboro, Shippensburg, and Greencastle

EDINBURG, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced agreements with several boroughs in South Central Pennsylvania. Construction will begin later this summer to deliver an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to over 8,300 homes and businesses in Waynesboro, Shippensburg and Greencastle. Glo Fiber has been rapidly expanding their multi-gigabit fiber network in Pennsylvania with service already available in Hanover and Carlisle, and construction underway in York and Lancaster Counties.

Local officials are looking forward to Glo Fiber services expanding to their communities. "We welcome the opportunity for our residents and businesses to have broadband options to choose from," said Jason Stains, Manager of Waynesboro Borough. Kevin Plasterer, Manager of Shippensburg Borough added, "The Glo Fiber option will strengthen the infrastructure of the Borough and provide additional resources for our municipal facilities." In addition, Emilee Little, Manager of Greencastle Borough, stated "It was a pleasure working with the Glo Fiber team. Glo Fiber will expand consumer choice opportunities within the Borough."

Glo Fiber provides multi-gigabit internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Using Wi-Fi 6 technology, customers can enjoy faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for multiple devices throughout the home with the assurance of advanced protection and automatic updates.

"We are excited to begin this regional project in Franklin County," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "With this expansion to South Central Pennsylvania, more residents and businesses will have access to reliable, 100% fiber-optic service. Fiber is considered the gold standard in this environment and we are proud to offer it as a competitive option in these boroughs."

Using Shentel's 7,600-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. The company has earned a reputation for providing outstanding local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Glo internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes. To check the status of their neighborhood and receive updates, interested residents can pre-register at www.glofiber.com and businesses can pre-register at www.glofiberbusiness.com.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,600 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

