Website intelligence platform Deepcrawl releases new Monitor Hub to tackle inefficient multi-website management

Monitor Hub adds new functionalities to Deepcrawl's enterprise-scale technical SEO and website intelligence platform.

Monitor Hub is designed for enterprise-scale websites, multi-brand businesses, and agencies managing multiple sites.

This new solution provides multi-site trend monitoring, change tracking across multiple domains, and customizable alerts to facilitate swift action and prevention of traffic-sapping SEO issues.

For large enterprise websites, Monitor Hub also provides solutions for monitoring key site sections and product categories, and international site versions.

Website intelligence platform Deepcrawl is today launching its newest enterprise-grade solution for technical SEO and website health insights, Monitor Hub .

For large enterprise websites, multi-brand businesses with numerous domains, and agencies managing multiple client websites, effectively managing technical SEO and website health at scale poses significant operational difficulties. With the addition of Monitor Hub, the Deepcrawl platform solves an array of challenges relating to multi-site and large-scale technical SEO management by providing a centralized command center, collated trend tracking across multiple domains or projects, and customizable alerts.

Geared toward efficiently managing websites at scale, Monitor Hub highlights trends and fluctuations in websites' technical health metrics and notifies users of new site changes that impact performance and traffic — so digital teams can quickly identify issues and action necessary changes.

Customizable dashboards in Monitor Hub help digital teams collate metrics across multiple projects and provide a global view of site changes and technical health and performance trends in one place. Users can tailor their dashboard views with metrics from over 200 built-in reports to focus on the data that holds the most impact for their specific needs.

Overlaying multiple projects' data for any given metric allows users to easily compare performance and trends across multiple site sections or domains and learn what's working best—and what needs attention. This trend data can help teams stay on top of technical issues and secure further investment in SEO and website projects to prevent downward-trending metrics from becoming critical, ongoing, and traffic-draining mistakes.

Monitor Hub's tailored alerts empower users to act quickly when a new site change may negatively impact organic search performance and traffic. Alerts can also integrate with popular work-based communication platforms such as Slack and Microsoft Teams.

In addition to streamlining digital operations for enterprise brands, Deepcrawl's Monitor Hub also makes the job of SEO and digital marketing agencies far easier. Agencies can now track all of their client websites in one place and glean new insights into which efforts are working best.

"Managing websites at scale is a major challenge for digital teams. Multiple teams working across numerous sites or a large site with lots of key sections, like different geographies, makes it almost impossible to stay on top of changes. If SEO and technical issues go unnoticed, they can have a serious impact on organic search traffic and therefore revenue and brand awareness. Monitor Hub simplifies site management with customizable alerts and a new view of actionable insights across multiple domains or projects in one place", said Deepcrawl CEO Craig Dunham .

"Deepcrawl was founded by technical SEOs with an extensive understanding of the day-to-day challenges faced by professionals in this field. We understand the complexity involved in getting actionable website intel that can really move the needle for larger business goals by driving cost effective organic growth. Our team is constantly innovating to address the latest developments in search and website health and we're excited to introduce a new set of enterprise solutions in Monitor Hub."

About Deepcrawl

Deepcrawl is a website intelligence platform — a 'command center' for website technical health. It helps businesses scale their digital operations by bringing together the teams, data, and insights required for high-performing, revenue-driving websites. Powered by its world-class web crawler, Deepcrawl exposes technical and structural issues that exist in—or are about to be introduced to—your site and helps you prioritize and fix them. Take command of your website's health with Deepcrawl and realize your website's full commercial potential. For more information, visit https://www.deepcrawl.com .

